Lancaster cyclist raises £2k for air ambulance by completing mammoth solo bike ride
Gillian Sheath, from Lancaster, made the two-week round trip unsupported from Lancaster Cathedral to Lincoln Cathedral in the hope of raising £1,000 for the charity.
Air Ambulances UK is the national charity supporting the vital work of the nation’s 21 air ambulance charities, helping to fund the delivery of this life-saving service.
She said: "The adventure included a dog attack with a trip to A and E, exploded tyre and one puncture.
"I've met such kind people on the way."
Retired occupational therapist Gillian has previously taken on similar fundraising rides.
Last year she cycled to Cardiff Castle and back for Macmillan, while in 2021 she rode from Heysham Head to Beachy Head for the Samaritans, and in 2020 she cycled from Cheshire to Land’s End for Alzheimer’s Research.
You can still sponsor Gillian online at https://www.justgiving.com/page/gillian-sheath-1691753608108