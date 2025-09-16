Lancaster cyclist raises £2,600 for Marie Curie doing 300-mile solo bike ride

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 16th Sep 2025, 09:40 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2025, 09:41 BST
A Lancaster woman has raised at least £2,600 after completing a 300-mile charity solo cycle ride.

Gillian Sheath cycled from Lancaster Castle to Carlisle Castle along the west coast, returning through Kendal and back to Lancaster.

She was waved off by Lancaster mayor Margaret Pattison, and the 300-mile ride took five days to complete.

“It was really hard going, weather-wise and the climbs,” Gillian said on her rerturn.

Gillian Sheath was waved off by Lancaster mayor Margaret Pattison.placeholder image
Gillian Sheath was waved off by Lancaster mayor Margaret Pattison.

This is the sixth fundraising trip Gillian has done – last year she cycled coast to coast and back in aid of Brain Tumour Research.

This year Gillian is fundraising for Marie Curie, the UK's leading end of life charity.

Donations can still be made via her Just Giving page at https://www.justgiving.com/page/gillian-sheath-10

Retired occupational therapist Gillian has taken on other fundraising rides such as a solo ride from Lancaster to Lincoln and back for Air Ambulances UK, a ride to Cardiff Castle and back for Macmillan, and from Heysham Head to Beachy Head for the Samaritans.

