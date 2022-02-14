Lancaster cycle group calls for 'realistic' funding to support local transport routes

Dynamo, Lancaster & District cycle campaign, have welcomed the appointment of Chris Boardman as the head of new walking and cycling body Active Travel England.

Taking on the appointment, the former Olympic cycling champion vowed to take back the streets from motor traffic.

Boardman says his aim is to create a ‘quiet revolution’ in how people get around close to home.

Cyclists on the A6 in Lancaster.

The new official role will see councils rated, Ofsted-style, for how well they make space for cycling and walking.

Boardman, who has given up his role with the Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, in which from 2017 he was the region’s cycling and walking commissioner and then transport commissioner, said his aim was to create “a quiet revolution” in how people get around.

And Dynamo have said they are 'confident' in the new appointment.

They said: "We are confident that in his new role he will ensure local authorities raise the quality of the environment for walking and cycling in line with government policy on Active Travel, just as he has transformed Manchester into a safe and pleasant city in which to cycle.

A cycle lane and advanced stop box on Oxford Road in Manchester.

"Both Lancashire County Council and Lancaster City Council will now need to involve local walking and cycling groups in developing plans for improved infrastructure and parking.

"Disappointingly, cycling and walking conditions in the district, both urban and rural, have been allowed to deteriorate over the last 10 years due to inadequate funding.

"There needs to be an improvement in the maintenance of footways, cycle lanes and cycle paths as well as supervision to prevent vehicles parking on them.

"As a general election heaves into view and parties consider their manifestos Dynamo wants to see a much greater commitment to Active Travel making life safer for pedestrians and cyclists."