Lancaster Covid infection rate continues to rise

There are currently five people being treated in Morecambe Bay trust hospitals for Covid-19.

Latest figures show the Covid-19 infection rate in the Lancaster district has continued to rise, with 662 people reporting positive tests in the seven days up to July 6.

This is an increase of 204 or 44.5 per cent on the previous week.

The city currently has an infection rate of 457 based on a rolling seven-day period up to July 2.

This is based on the number of coronavirus cases per 100,000 people, and compares with an England average of 250.

And it puts Lancaster fourth highest in Lancashire, with Rossendale highest in the county with 621, followed by Hyndburn and Burnley.

As of Tuesday June 29 there were five patients in Morecambe Bay trust hospitals being treated for Covid-19, two on a ventilator.

A total of 2,040 patients with Covid-19 have been admitted to UHMBT since the pandemic began, as of June 27.

The most recent death from Covid-19 recorded within a Morecambe Bay hospital was on May 25 - the first since early April.