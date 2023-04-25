A Criminal Behaviour Order was imposed by Lancaster Magistrates' Court on Thursday on Daniel Dennis Dube.

The order has prohibitions which prevent Dube from aggressively begging and being anti-social:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1. Must not approach any person and ask for money.

A 43-year-old man has been slapped with a court order stopping him from "aggressively begging".

2. Must not sit or loiter in any public place or area where the public have access with a sign or item or hold your hand out to any person in a manner that would reasonably give another person the impression that you are begging or intending to beg.