Lancaster court cracks down on 43-year-old nuisance street beggar

A 43-year-old man has been slapped with a court order stopping him from "aggressively begging".

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 25th Apr 2023, 16:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 16:41 BST

A Criminal Behaviour Order was imposed by Lancaster Magistrates' Court on Thursday on Daniel Dennis Dube.

The order has prohibitions which prevent Dube from aggressively begging and being anti-social:

1. Must not approach any person and ask for money.

2. Must not sit or loiter in any public place or area where the public have access with a sign or item or hold your hand out to any person in a manner that would reasonably give another person the impression that you are begging or intending to beg.

3. Must not act in an anti-social manner in a manner that causes or is likely to cause or is likely to cause an adverse impact on the quality of life of others. This includes being verbally aggressive or using foul language to any person including a local authority officer, police officer, police community support officer, or any member of the public.