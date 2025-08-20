Lancaster couple combine talents to launch art exhibition

By Louise Bryning
Published 20th Aug 2025, 15:05 BST
Anita Chamberlain and Neil Eckersley.placeholder image
Anita Chamberlain and Neil Eckersley.
A Lancaster couple are combining their artistic talents in their first exhibition together.

Although they have produced two books together, Speak Out is the first joint exhibition by Neil Eckersley and Anita Chamberlain.

Most Popular

“As artists we both reflected on the world and societal issues and collated our artwork to come together to give the work a voice in these thought provoking conversational pieces,” said Anita.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Neil, a two-time Olympian and Olympic bronze medallist, has been a full-time artist for many years and Anita is an illustrator with 28 years experience in education and a background in art therapy.

They describe Speak Out as more than an exhibition but a wake up call, giving voice to issues often left unspoken.

It reflects on current political unrest and conflict as well as mental health, dementia and loneliness.

Speak Out will be displayed at Tuck Bakery & Café in Meeting House Lane, Lancaster, from September 5 until end of the month, except Mondays.

Related topics:Lancaster
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice