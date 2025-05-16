Lancaster councillors join new alliance to challenge Reform UK

Lancaster councillors have joined a new alliance formed to provide "strong challenge" to Reform UK.

Green county councillors Gina Dowding, Hamish Mills and Paul Stubbins have joined the newly-formed Progressive Lancashire Group on Lancashire County Council.

The group is also made up of a Green county councillor from Accrington, and seven councillors who were elected as Independents in Preston, Burnley and Pendle.

Independent county councillor Azhar Ali from Pendle will be the leader of the group and County Coun Dowding will be the deputy leader.

County Coun Dowding said: “As well as challenging Reform, we will make positive recommendations to budget and policy proposals and push for openness and transparency by the administration.

"Our priority is to empower and support our communities to be resilient in the face of the cost of living crisis. This includes in energy security, quality training and employment opportunities, reliable public transport, and affordable housing."

County Coun Ali said: “The purpose of Progressive Lancashire – made up of Independent and Green councillors - is to be an effective and constructive opposition group to hold the leadership of the county council to account on matters which affect residents across Lancashire.

‘We will provide strong challenge to Reform where required but also ensure that we work collaboratively with the leadership as the official opposition group on the county council."

The two groups will maintain their respective groups’ identities whilst working together as Progressive Lancashire.

The 11 members of the group are Gina Dowding - Lancaster Central, Hamish Mills - Lancaster South East, Paul Stubbins - Lancaster East, Azhar Ali - Nelson East, Usman Arif - Burnley North East, Mohammed Iqbal - Brierfield & Nelson West, Maheen Kamran - Burnley Central East, Michael Lavalette - Preston Central East. Yousuf Motala - Preston City, Almas Razakazi - Preston South East, Sohail Asghar - Accrington West & Oswaldtwistle Central.

Reform won 53 of 84 available seats at the Lancashire County Council elections earlier this month, including seven out of 10 in the Lancaster and Morecambe district.

Gary Kniveton, Brian Moore, Graeme Austin, Graham Dalton, Russell Walsh, Shaun Cummins and Martyn Sutton were all elected to the county council.