Lancaster councillors fear ‘Billy No-Mates’ risk in local council merger talks

Lancaster city councillors have discussed the area’s potential merger with neighbouring councils in a proposed shake-up of local government across Lancashire.

The plans form part of the government’s new English Devolution White Paper.

Across the country, the government wants to replace county and district councils with new, large unitary authorities, each potentially serving around 500,000 people.

All councils have been asked to give informal feedback to the government by the end of March, with more detailed preferences by late November.

Lancaster Town Hall.

Lancaster City Council has created a local government reorganisation working group, chaired by the council leader, Coun Caroline Jackson.

But an update on the working group raised a series of questions from opposition councillors at a recent full council meeting.

Coun Joanne Ainscough said: “I’m a bit baffled by a lack of information here about possible combinations with other councils.

"Other councils have seen details about possible combinations, but this chamber seems to be missing information. It seems less than what has been discussed at Preston, Ribble Valley or Chorley. I feel we are being deprived of information.”

The recent full council meeting.

Coun Jackson said she had suggested a meeting the previous day to discuss the topics but no councillors took up the offer. She explained the process so far, and said an interim letter was being sent to the government with no preferences, based on an understanding between all Lancashire council leaders at this stage.

Coun Colin Hartley asked: “The options seem like we go with Preston and the Ribble Valley, or down towards Blackpool? I might be wrong but that’s the current impression. What option does Coun Jackson prefer, not that I am trying to tie you into it?”

In reply, Coun Jackson said: “We know options include Ribble Valley and Preston, or Ribble Valley and Wyre, or Blackpool. These have all been suggested. We cannot amalgamate with Chorley or West Lancashire because of geography.

"We have to look at the best options, but we also need to speak to residents too. These are big issues. What might the good and bad things be? Who might our neighbours be? What will a new authority be called? What do other authorities think? We have had no conversations with Blackpool. But we have with other councils, which were useful.

“This is not about my preference. This is about getting the best for the district. If people want the big ‘I am’ leadership, that’s not my style. I want the best for residents and Lancashire.”

Labour’s Claire Cozler said: “If we leave things too late, will we be Billy No-Mates? Is that a risk?”

But Coun Jackson said: “The government says we cannot be Billy No-Mates. We cannot be an ‘orphan’ council. Some councils have thought about it but it’s not the policy. This is about the whole of Lancashire and arrangements for all authorities.”