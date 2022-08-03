Lancaster councillors call for equal votes

The motion went before a meeting of full council last week, to ask the government to introduce Proportional Representation (PR) to elections for the House of Commons.

Currently the UK is one of two countries in Europe to use First Past the Post exclusively to elect Members of Parliament; the other being Belarus.

Under the current system, 71 per cent of voters were unable to effect the last election, and 'wrong winner' elections are possible, where the party with the most votes fails to win the most seats.

Lancaster City Council has called on the government to make the voting system for parliamentary elections more democratic.

Most developed democracies use PR, which ensures that the proportion of MPs a party has more accurately reflects the percentage of votes cast for them.

The motion was proposed by councillors Jack Lennox (Green), Gina Dowding (Green), Gerry Blaikie (Liberal Democrat), Mandy Bannon (Green) and Jason Wood (Labour), and seconded by Coun Phillip Black (Labour), who said: "I'm delighted that Lancaster added its voice to the chorus calling for PR to be implemented in parliamentary elections.

"I believe everyone who goes to the ballot box should feel empowered, that they have made their voice heard and that their vote really counts for something."

Lancaster is one of several to have passed motions calling for voting reform, as part of ‘Councils for PR’, an initiative by campaign groups Make Votes Matter and Get PR Done to bring attention to existing faults in the voting system.