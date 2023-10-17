Lancaster city councillor and Green Party parliamentary candidate Jack Lenox has helped develop a new policy for the Green Party on artificial intelligence (AI) which was adopted at its conference in Brighton earlier this month.

In a speech to hundreds of party members, Coun Lenox addressed concerns about the rise of machine learning, and how we can best use AI technology to our benefit.

Addressing the pros and cons of AI, Coun Lenox said: “We are all increasingly aware of how artificial intelligence is being used by companies and governments in ways that will have an alarming impact on jobs and livelihoods and which threatens individuals’ ownership of their creative output.”

Speaking after the motion was passed by an overwhelming majority of members at the conference, Coun Lenox said: “We acknowledge the great potential for AI usage to assist, but not replace, many professionals such as doctors, teachers, and lawyers to the benefit of those receiving their services.

Coun Jack Lenox.

"However, we must maintain the principle of a ‘human-in-the-loop’, particularly when it comes to national security and defence.

"And it’s crucial that every individual has a right of ownership of their identity in terms of appearance, sound and creative output. Furthermore, we would prohibit the use of remote biometric identification in public spaces.

“This landmark motion recognises the many concerns over jobs and livelihoods owing to AI development, and pushes for job retraining support for those displaced. It also emphasises the increased need for a Universal Basic Income, for which the party has been campaigning for decades.”

The motion was substantially based upon the recommendations of UNESCO, the European Union’s AI Act, and the Global Greens’ Emergency Resolution on AI regulation.

Jack speaking for his motion at Green Party conference in Brighton on Sunday October 8.

Jack Lenox has served as a Lancaster city councillor for Bulk ward since May 2021.

The Greens achieved huge success in the local elections in May 2023, winning the popular vote and more seats than any other party across the new constituency of Lancaster and Wyre.