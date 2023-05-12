Lancaster councillor calls on Ofcom to revoke GB News licence after 'offensive' Donald Trump discussion

Green councillor and culture, sport and digital inclusion spokesman for the Green party Jack Lenox published a letter on Twitter calling on Ofcom's director of standards and audience protection to take action against the controversial channel.

The letter, written by Coun Lenox and Green Party external communications coordinator Molly Scott Cato, comes after a segment broadcast by GB News on Tuesday where panellists discussed the verdict in the trial of Donald Trump.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The letter states: "The segment of concern gave a wholly biased account of the verdict in the trial of Donald Trump for sexual assault, including comments from Kari Lake that were designed to undermine the rule of law.

Coun Jack Lenox.

"The offensive segment included comments from the host Jacob Rees-Mogg, Kari Lake and Nigel Farage.

"All three spoke in favour of Trump and are long-standing Trump apologists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There was no attempt to provide any balance."

The letter alleges multiple violations of Ofcom's broadcasting code and calls for the regulatory body to revoke the channel’s licence.

The tweet by Coun Jack Lenox.

The letter divided opinion among Twitter users.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One user stated: "Thank you for doing this. As a journalist and former court reporter I was held to account by the law to ensure I produced a fair and accurate report of a case.

"Last night was a purposeful avoidance of accuracy in reporting. This should not be accepted in British broadcasting."

But another said: "Can we please stop this ridiculous cancel culture when people say things we don’t like. Absolutely pathetic."