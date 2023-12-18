Lancaster City Council is urging people to have their say on proposals to transfer some existing funding and powers from London to Lancashire.

Last month the Government announced that it was willing to enter into a devolution deal with Lancashire County Council, Blackburn with Darwen Council and Blackpool Council.

The deal, if given final approval, plans to introduce investment and transfer new powers from central government, alongside some responsibilities held by local district councils, to a newly created Combined County Authority (CCA).

A consultation to gauge people’s views on the proposals is now underway. It will run for eight weeks until January 26 and is a chance for residents, businesses and anyone else in the county to give their feedback on a number of important areas included in the proposal.

Lancaster Town Hall.

At a meeting of full council last Wednesday (December 13) city councillors agreed to submit their own response to the consultation, while urging others to do the same.

Coun Phillip Black, leader of Lancaster City Council, said: “Devolution in Lancashire is coming and it will impact on local residents, organisations and businesses as much as it does on us as a district council.

“The Government has undertaken to take the responses seriously, so I think we should take them at their word. Therefore, it’s important that detailed views are gathered from a wide a range of individuals and organisations as possible.

“Whether you approve of the deal, have concerns, or would like to suggest ways in which it could be improved, please take the opportunity to take part in the consultation.

“We all want the best for our district and for Lancashire so let’s all contribute to the discussion around the deal and advocate for it to be the best that it can be.”

For more information and to take part in the consultation visit www.lancashiredevolution.co.uk

The deal aims to give Lancashire a stronger voice on the regional and national stage. It would not require any changes to the established county, borough, or district councils across the area, who will continue to deliver services such as refuse collections and local libraries.