Lancaster council leaders in Gaza ceasefire plea to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Lancaster City Council leaders have written a heartfelt letter to the Prime Minister in a bid to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

After moving speeches at last Wednesday’s council meeting were made by local residents who called on local leaders to pressure the Government, a letter was sent to both the Prime Minister and the Foreign Secretary, signed by the leaders of Labour, Green and Lib Dem, who have formed the city council administration.

Green leader Coun Caroline Jackson said: “I fully support all of our residents in calling for peace, and was pleased to see residents in the public gallery of different faiths and backgrounds at the Council meeting supporting this call for a ceasefire.

"We have witnessed members of our local communities working hard to stay together and find common ground: and it is clear that everyone wants an end to the violence in Gaza.

Lancaster City Council leaders have written a heartfelt letter to the Prime Minister in a bid to call for a ceasefire in Gaza. Photo by DOAA ALBAZ/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

"Our letter asks our Government to advocate for a diplomatic solution that will enable Israelis and Palestinians to enjoy security, dignity, human rights, and a full life. There will not be a just and lasting peace until this happens.”

The letter in full:

Dear Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary,

I am writing to you in my capacity as leader of Lancaster City Council, alongside leaders’ other political parties in our administration, to urge you to use your international leadership to call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the West Bank and in Israel by all sides, and the release of all hostages and detainees.

Many residents of our district are deeply affected by the horrendous violence in Israel and Gaza and upset by the scale of the violence and displacement of people from their homes in the region. Lancaster district’s politicians of different stripes, and the diverse communities we represent, deplore the loss of innocent life, especially children, and mourn the victims of terrorism and armed conflict.

As we call for a resolution to this conflict, we recognise that Israel suffered a terrible terrorist attack; the murderous actions of Hamas are entirely indefensible. However, Israel’s military response should not endanger civilians and must adhere to international law.

We also recognise that the Palestinian people are distinct from Hamas, which is a terrorist organisation. Civilians in Gaza must have access to humanitarian aid with reliable access to food, water, medicine, electricity, and fuel. Palestinians forced to flee must not be permanently displaced.

As with so many conflicts across the globe, we see that violence begets more violence. The UK must add its voice to those calling for the immediate release of all hostages and detainees, and for a ceasefire; that is, an end to military action from both Hamas and Israel.

We are seeing that this conflict is undermining community cohesion here in UK and we are saddened to hear of increasing numbers of hate crimes being reported.

Violence cannot end violence, we call on you to use your influence to call for an end to the conflict, and to advocate for a diplomatic solution that will enable Israelis and Palestinians to enjoy security, dignity, human rights, and a full life. There will not be a just and lasting peace until this happens.

Yours sincerely,

Leader, Councillor Phillip Black

Deputy Leader, Councillor Caroline Jackson