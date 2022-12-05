Lancaster council leader slams Home Office over 80 asylum seekers housed in Morecambe at short notice
Government chiefs provoked anger with plans to move 80 asylum seekers to a hotel in Morecambe – giving local officials just 15 hours' notice.
Lancaster City Council has written to the Home Office to raise concerns after it was given less than 24 hours’ notice that a hotel in the West End of Morecambe is to be used as accommodation for asylum seekers.
On Friday (December 2) the council was notified by email of the decision, after which it immediately contacted the Home Office to raise concerns of how local services will be affected.
Councillor Caroline Jackson, leader of the council, said: “The Lancaster district has a long and proud reputation of helping those who are fleeing wars and conflict in their own countries, but it is simply unacceptable for decisions like these to be made without any local consultation.
“Local housing conditions, and the potential effect any placements could have on local services, need to be fully considered first and we do not think that this proposal is the right one for either the asylum seekers or the community.
“We have repeatedly made strong representations to the Home Office and urged them to fully consult and involve the council and other local partners before making these decisions, something they have manifestly failed to do so far.”
David Morris MP said: “Following urgent work with Officials and the Minister over the weekend following a last minute notification a Morecambe hotel would be used, I have assurance from home office officials this is a temporary measure which will be resolved in a matter of weeks.
"I will be having further meetings with home office ministers and we continue to monitor the situation to make sure this situation is temporary only, and that no further asylum seekers are placed at this hotel.
“We are a small community who have also welcomed a number of refugees but we cannot be treated as an overspill from Kent and I am awaiting further meetings with Ministers on the impending changes to the law on asylum processing and status to ensure no further hotels are used for this purpose in the district.”
Two hotels in Morecambe and Lancaster are already hosting asylum seekers.