Lancaster company to create 1,000-plus new jobs

Alcedo Care Group, with a busy regional office on White Lund Industrial Estate, has also invested £100,000 in the development of a purpose-built corporate vehicle to support its expansion plans.

Purchase of the low wheelbase exhibition-style vehicle underlines Alcedo’s commitment to an unprecedented recruitment drive, enabling the company to take its brand ‘on the road’ to recruit more than 100 new people to join the Lancaster and Wyre office team by the end of the year.

The first of its kind in the care industry, the vehicle has been designed and fully fitted to a bespoke specification featuring an office-style meeting room, wall-mounted television screen and a reception area with welcome refreshments.

Adam Garvey (left) and John Townley with the new recruitment vehicle.

“Having our own purpose-built portable office enables us to get out into local communities and really engage with people, communicating the exceptional range of care services that we provide and our commitment to continued professional development and career opportunities for the right people,” said John Townley, group head of recruitment. “We will also be able to interview and process applications for the right people who step on board.”

A full-time events manager, Adam Garvey, has already been appointed to manage the day-to-day logistics of the vehicle and coordinate its activities across the region starting with a visit to each of Alcedo’s 13 offices and attendance at large organised events this summer including Southport Flower Show in August and Blackpool illuminations switch-on in September.