Lancaster community singing group listed among final six in county choir contest
The competition aims to encourage a wide range of choirs from communities, workplaces and schools to come together to showcase their talents.
Open to people from Lancashire, Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen, the popular contest sees singing groups record their best performance on video, in a bid to reach the finals.
The final six, who will go through to a live final on November 28 to coincide with celebrations around Lancashire Day, are Barton Road Community Choir from Lancaster, Red Rosettes, Rossendale Festival Choir, The Basics Vocalize Choir, The Capricorn Singers and The Song Rooms Choir.
Last year's winners, Pendle Ladies' Choir were awarded a professional recording session after giving a lilting, cheerful performance of 'The Nightingale', as well as the more melancholic 'The Snow'.
County Coun Peter Buckley, cabinet member for Community and Cultural Services, said: "We started the prestigious Lancashire Choir of the Year competition in 2022 as a way of finding the choirs who represent the very heart of the county.
"We were looking for something very special from across different ages and abilities with the emphasis on that wonderful community feeling seen previously in this groundbreaking competition.
"This year, we were delighted to see entries from a wide and diverse range of choirs, with our talented finalists representing a real mix of ages and areas from across their communities.
"We are very much looking forward to the finals, when we will showcase the best of what Lancashire has to offer."
For more information about the competition, visit https://www.lancashire.gov.uk/choir-of-the-year/finalists/
