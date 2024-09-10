Lancaster community singing group listed among final six in county choir contest

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 10th Sep 2024, 11:35 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2024, 11:38 BST
A Lancaster singing group is among six talented choirs have reached the prestigious finals of Lancashire Choir of the Year 2024.

The competition aims to encourage a wide range of choirs from communities, workplaces and schools to come together to showcase their talents.

Open to people from Lancashire, Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen, the popular contest sees singing groups record their best performance on video, in a bid to reach the finals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The final six, who will go through to a live final on November 28 to coincide with celebrations around Lancashire Day, are Barton Road Community Choir from Lancaster, Red Rosettes, Rossendale Festival Choir, The Basics Vocalize Choir, The Capricorn Singers and The Song Rooms Choir.

Members of Blackburn People's Choir performing at the 2023 finals of the Choir of The Year contest.placeholder image
Members of Blackburn People's Choir performing at the 2023 finals of the Choir of The Year contest.

Last year's winners, Pendle Ladies' Choir were awarded a professional recording session after giving a lilting, cheerful performance of 'The Nightingale', as well as the more melancholic 'The Snow'.

County Coun Peter Buckley, cabinet member for Community and Cultural Services, said: "We started the prestigious Lancashire Choir of the Year competition in 2022 as a way of finding the choirs who represent the very heart of the county.

"We were looking for something very special from across different ages and abilities with the emphasis on that wonderful community feeling seen previously in this groundbreaking competition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"This year, we were delighted to see entries from a wide and diverse range of choirs, with our talented finalists representing a real mix of ages and areas from across their communities.

"We are very much looking forward to the finals, when we will showcase the best of what Lancashire has to offer."

For more information about the competition, visit https://www.lancashire.gov.uk/choir-of-the-year/finalists/

Related topics:LancasterBlackburnBlackpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice