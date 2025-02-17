Lancaster community pays tribute to one of its much-loved characters

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Galgate has paid tribute to one of its best-known characters, who has been buried in the community which has been his home for all his life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St John’s Church, Ellel, was full for the funeral of George Newsham, who has died aged 86.

Born in 1938, George was the last surviving son of Joseph and Alice Newsham, of Sellerley Farm. His brothers Ronald, John and Paul had all died previously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In her eulogy, Jill Bargh recalled George’s days at Bowerham and Greaves Schools and with Cockerham Scouts and the Young Farmers Clubs.

George Newsham.

Rev Craig Abbott, vicar of Ellel, said George, a familiar face in the church and village, was quirky and filled with a sense of adventure and fun but maintained deeply-held principles.

He cared a great deal about the history of Galgate and its people, took his faith incredibly seriously, involved himself in the community and had a thirst for life and experience.

He played with Lancaster City Brass, formerly Storeys Works Band, and had been a Lancaster city councillor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George was proud of his links with the Territorial Army, firstly the King’s Own Royal Border Regiment and then the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment.

He was buried with military honours.

George died in the Royal Lancaster Infirmary on January 25 and the funeral was on February 6.

Donations in George’s memory were given to St John’s Church.