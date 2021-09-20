Lancaster community groups hold events to bring people together

Youngsters enjoy the play park during the swapshop.

The Friends of Dorrington Woods and Play Park held a Green Swapshop on Saturday in the play park.

This was the start of a week of events to raise awareness of how people in Lancaster can tackle climate change, protect green spaces and encourage others to get involved in local action.

Local people were invited to take along good quality, unwanted items and acquire new ones with no cost.

Some of the items on offer during the recent swapshop.

Forty people went along and varied items were swapped including a child’s sandpit, plants, a high chair, jewellery, lamps, toys, and books.

While the children enjoyed the playground or the “Un-Nature Trail” around the woods, there was plenty of time to have a cuppa and chat to neighbours who many hadn’t seen for a year or so, and to welcome new residents to the area.

The Great Big Green Week continues until Sunday September 26 - full details here.

The next local event will be a Dorrington Road Autumn Tidy; to find out more, follow the group on Facebook at 'Friends of Dorrington Woods and Play Park', email [email protected] or look out for posters in the street.

Meanwhile, the Friends of Williamson Park are holding a second-hand book sale in the Park on Sunday September 26 from 10.30am to 3.30pm, providing the opportunity for people to find a bargain and help the park.

The Friends of Williamson Park is a very active voluntary group which improves this unique park for people and wildlife.

There are two practical groups meeting each week which look after the Friends' garden and carry out one off conservation projects in Fenham Carr.

Other members look after the bird feeding station and nestboxes, and have raised funds through concerts and grant applications for repairs to The Cascade, and for the woodland playground.

The book sale will be raising funds for future projects around the park.