News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash

Lancaster community group launches appeal after burglars steal food meant for families in need

A community food group has launched a fundraiser after food and toiletries donated for families in need were stolen and their building vandalised.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 28th Aug 2023, 11:58 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 11:58 BST

Burglars targeted Food for Thought, based at the Father’s House church in Owen Road, Lancaster, early on Saturday morning, causing damage to the group’s portacabin and stealing food and toiletries which had been donated to help families in need.

Food for Thought is a not-for-profit group who provide help for up to 200 families in food poverty and the wider community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A fundraising page has now been set up to raise money to pay for the stolen goods and damaged property, and to secure the portacabin to prevent further break-ins.

Food for Thought was broken into over the weekend.Food for Thought was broken into over the weekend.
Food for Thought was broken into over the weekend.
Most Popular

“We are fundraising to help secure the portacabin from further break ins and to hopefully replace the food which was either stolen or left strewn on the portacabin floor,’’ said Louise Williams, who helps run the group.

“There is some damage and things missing but we will do our best to repair the damage and continue serving our community.”

Food for Thought offer a ‘no questions asked’ weekly food bag for £3, usually containing at least one meat selection, a drink, two tins, plenty of fruit and veg, bread and cakes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They also offer have a range of ready meals, cereal or biscuits plus items that were reduced in supermarkets.

The group operate a zero-waste scheme and collect from various local stores and also have a small shop where people can buy cleaning and health products and toys, all priced cheaper than a supermarket.

Father’s House was previously vandalised in 2021, with equipment used by the community cafe destroyed.

You can support the group online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/food-for-thought-food-club-lancaster

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.