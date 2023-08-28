Lancaster community group launches appeal after burglars steal food meant for families in need

Burglars targeted Food for Thought, based at the Father’s House church in Owen Road, Lancaster, early on Saturday morning, causing damage to the group’s portacabin and stealing food and toiletries which had been donated to help families in need.

Food for Thought is a not-for-profit group who provide help for up to 200 families in food poverty and the wider community.

A fundraising page has now been set up to raise money to pay for the stolen goods and damaged property, and to secure the portacabin to prevent further break-ins.

“We are fundraising to help secure the portacabin from further break ins and to hopefully replace the food which was either stolen or left strewn on the portacabin floor,’’ said Louise Williams, who helps run the group.

“There is some damage and things missing but we will do our best to repair the damage and continue serving our community.”

Food for Thought offer a ‘no questions asked’ weekly food bag for £3, usually containing at least one meat selection, a drink, two tins, plenty of fruit and veg, bread and cakes.

They also offer have a range of ready meals, cereal or biscuits plus items that were reduced in supermarkets.

The group operate a zero-waste scheme and collect from various local stores and also have a small shop where people can buy cleaning and health products and toys, all priced cheaper than a supermarket.

Father’s House was previously vandalised in 2021, with equipment used by the community cafe destroyed.

You can support the group online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/food-for-thought-food-club-lancaster