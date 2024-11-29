Lancaster community choir wins 'People's Choice' award in county contest
Barton Road Community Choir was announced as winner of the People's Choice Award at the Lancashire Choir of the Year finals on Thursday.
The award was voted for by the public, after Barton Road Community Choir reached the final six in the Lancashire choir competition.
The choir performed alongside other finalists at a celebration concert at the Great Hall at Lancaster University.
Barton Road rounded off the evening's performances in a cheery pastel display of pinks, lilacs, blue and green, first performing a traditional version of Better Place, before performing an arrangement of the A-Ha classic Take on Me.
The conductor and singers encouraged audience participation, with other choirs and guests clapping and waving their arms.
Their enthusiasm was infectious and they clearly don't take themselves very seriously with sections of the song sung in a way that made the audience laugh, including one that was 'instrumentalised' by the singers.
They were very cheerful and the perfect end to the final, with the loudest and rowdiest clap of the night!
Barton Road Choir meets fortnightly at Barton Road Centre. Most of the 30 members live within walking distance the centre.
Choir leader Janine Bebbington said: “This is the stuff those feelgood films are made of! We started the year off as the best choir on Barton Road, and are ending the year having performed at the Grand Final of the Lancashire Choir of the Year Competition where we were crowned the People’s Choice Choir of Lancashire! I’d call that a good year!
“When we sent off our video entry for the Lancashire Choir of the Year over the summer, we did not imagine in a million years that we would reach the final six! It all came as a bit of a shock - but everyone rose to the challenge and for the last 12 weeks, choir has worked really hard to learn not one but two brand new songs for the final.
"This is a minor miracle because normally it takes us 18 months to learn one song!
"Reaching the final has been hard work but such a brilliant, galvanising experience - I’m hugely proud of what we’ve achieved together.”