Lancaster community centre re-opens after lockdown

Manager Denise Nardone celebrates the re-opening of Barton Road Community Centre in Lancaster.

Barton Road Centre now has two good reasons to celebrate – it is welcoming groups back through the doors after 18 months and it has collected more than 1,000 crates of food for Morecambe Bay Foodbank during the pandemic.

“Even though the building has been closed for so long, we still provided support to our community and are continuing with the food drop-off sessions because food poverty doesn’t go away when the worst of the pandemic is over,” said Janine Bebbington, chair of Barton Road Centre trustees.

“Reaching 1,000 crates was a milestone and we’ve been told that Barton Road Centre is a close second to the supermarkets in terms of how much has been contributed to the Foodbank.”

The food and toiletries drop-off sessions are every Tuesday and Thursday from 9am-1pm and have been supported by the commitment of voluntary stewards who’ve seen their own health and wellbeing improved by meeting and chatting with people who’ve donated.

In the spring, the launch of the Toucan Project, which encourages neighbours to get together and donate two cans of food a week, added to the collections.

This kind of community spirit is further boosted now Barton Road Centre has re-opened and so far it has welcomed back its coffee and art groups, table tennis players, bowlers and St Bernadette’s Guides.

The popular cake, tea and coffee sessions, which began in the centre’s garden during lockdown, are continuing inside on Tuesdays-Thursdays 10am-1pm to help increase income which was severely affected during the building’s closure.

Before the pandemic began, Barton Road Centre, which is a community-led charity, welcomed more than 600 users every week. Some of the many volunteers recruited during its closure have helped to get the building ready so it’s Covid safe for re-opening.

“Throughout this difficult time, our volunteers have been amazing and they’ve made friendships and connections which we hope will remain now we’ve re-opened,” said Janine.