Lancaster comedian Jon Richardson brings the house down during St John's Hospice charity gig at Morecambe Winter Gardens

Lancaster-born comedian Jon Richardson entertained a sell-out Winter Gardens crowd in Morecambe on Sunday evening in aid of St John’s Hospice.

Tickets for the special Bank Holiday weekend gig were snapped up within an hour of going on sale – and the comedian did not disappoint as he performed around two hours as an extra gig on his current Knitwit Tour show.

Jon, known for his appearances on 8 out of 10 Cats and his own comedy series Meet the Richardsons, was returning for the sixth time to the Winter Gardens the hospice.

Born and raised in Lancaster, the 40-year-old comedian is a former pupil of Ryelands Primary School and Lancaster Royal Grammar School.

Jon's previous gigs in Lancaster and Morecambe include a 2019 performance featuring fellow comedians Sarah Millican, Gary Delaney, Matt Forde and his wife, Lucy Beaumont.

His performance in 2020 was livestreamed to a virtual audience during the Covid pandemic.

Sunday’s performance was sponsored by Lancaster firm SQ Digital.

Thanks to Keith Douglas for the photos.

