Lancaster comedian Jon Richardson brings the house down during St John's Hospice charity gig at Morecambe Winter Gardens

Lancaster-born comedian Jon Richardson entertained a sell-out Winter Gardens crowd in Morecambe on Sunday evening in aid of St John’s Hospice.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 28th Aug 2023, 11:26 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 11:31 BST

Tickets for the special Bank Holiday weekend gig were snapped up within an hour of going on sale – and the comedian did not disappoint as he performed around two hours as an extra gig on his current Knitwit Tour show.

Jon, known for his appearances on 8 out of 10 Cats and his own comedy series Meet the Richardsons, was returning for the sixth time to the Winter Gardens the hospice.

Born and raised in Lancaster, the 40-year-old comedian is a former pupil of Ryelands Primary School and Lancaster Royal Grammar School.

Jon's previous gigs in Lancaster and Morecambe include a 2019 performance featuring fellow comedians Sarah Millican, Gary Delaney, Matt Forde and his wife, Lucy Beaumont.

His performance in 2020 was livestreamed to a virtual audience during the Covid pandemic.

Sunday’s performance was sponsored by Lancaster firm SQ Digital.

Thanks to Keith Douglas for the photos.

Jon Richardson on stage at the Winter Gardens.

Photo: Keith Douglas

Jon Richardson entertains the crowds at the Winter Gardens.

Photo: Keith Douglas

Crowds queue to get into the show on Sunday evening.

Photo: Keith Douglas

Jon enters the stage for the second half of the show.

Photo: Keith Douglas

