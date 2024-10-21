Lancaster Co-op taking festival joy into latest monthly music extravaganza

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hot on the heels of curating a rip-roaring day of entertainment at Kanteena as Lancaster Music Festival drew to a close, Lancaster Music Co-op Presents returns this week with its free monthly music showcase.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The co-op team are on a high after their free line-up at Kanteena - featuring local favourites The Lovely Eggs and Milltown Brothers among others - attracted donations and merchandise sales of nearly £1,400 from generous music lovers.

The vital funds will be used to invest in the non-profit rehearsal facility, recording studio and music space on Lodge Street, which is finally undergoing major repairs after being closed for several years, with the aim of reopening next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And more free music is coming up in the shape of this Friday’s (October 25) night in the upstairs room of The Pub on China Street, which kicks off at 7.30pm.

Kiwi.

Headlining this month are local lads Kiwi. Favourites of BBC Introducing and BBC North West, Kiwi are gaining quite a reputation for their catchy riffs, huge basslines and in-yer-face vocals.

Having recently appeared at Kendal Calling and recorded with Sugarhouse Productions (The K’s, Corella, Pale Waves), they seem destined for big things - catch them here while you can!

Also on the bill are the fabulous Filthy Laugh. Based around the lyrical musings of singer-songwriter, Alex Jackson, their acoustic-led sound also encompasses elements of alternative rock and 90s indie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having released six albums already, they have an impressive back catalogue and are regular favourites in venues all over Lancaster. The artwork for their recent album, Plain Clothes Clowns, was produced by friend of the co-op, Stopher JD, who designed its latest t-shirts - available at the merch stall on the night.

Filthy Laugh.

Opening proceedings will be the recently formed Morecambe rockers XOX.

With only a handful of gigs under their belts, they are already creating a real buzz on the local live circuit and will soon be branching out to Salford for a show with The New Conglomerate.

For fans of the heavier end of the guitar music spectrum, these guys are heavily influenced by Queens of the Stone Age and have been described as having a sound which is both unique and familiar at the same time.

Derek Meins, director at Lancaster Music Co-op, said: “We’re all still on a massive high following the music festival and our Kanteena takeover. People’s generosity was amazing, and hugely appreciated, because there is still so much work to do before we can re-open.

XOX.

"It felt like a milestone in putting the co-op right back at the centre of our local music scene, with all the joy and community spirit that goes with it.

“Now we want to take that into our monthly Lancaster Music Co-op Presents nights, starting with this Friday.

“If you’ve not checked it out before, there’s no better time to see some fabulous free live music while supporting local bands, the co-op and a fantastic local pub.”

There will again be merch and donation points which will help raise funds to invest in the music co-op when it re-opens.

To find out more about the bands on this month’s bill and Stopher JD, you can visit instagram.com/xoxbanduk/, instagram.com/filthylaugh/, instagram.com/kiwi_official_music/ and instagram.com/stopherjd/