Lancaster civic group calls for community transport strategy for city

John Regan, chair of Lancaster Civic Society. Photo: Lancaster Civic Society

During the course of 2021 Lancaster Civic Society lobbied on a range of transport issues - including the retention of direct rail services to London and Scotland, the City Centre Movement Strategy, and the route of the proposed new link road to junction 33 of the M6.

However, they continue to believe there is a pressing need for a community perspective on the many inter-related transport issues facing the district.

As a result, the group will shortly be launching a series of Zoom conversations for those with an interest in transport issues, which will inform the preparation of a Community Transport Strategy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They hope this will for the first time provide an integrated community perspective on the road, rail, cycling, and walking needs of the citizens of the district.

John Regan, chair of Lancaster Civic Society, said: “For too long, too little heed has been given to what the people of the district think about transport issues.

"The production of a Community Transport Strategy will for the first time address these issues from the perspective of ordinary citizens.”