First held in 1892 at Giant Axe - Lancaster City’s football ground - the event was the brainchild of philanthropist and former mayor, William Smith.

Now, 131 years later, this Easter Monday will see hundreds of 21st century children take part in the Primary School Football Tournament on the pitch at Giant Axe in front of what’s expected to be a bumper crowd. Invites are being sent out to all local primary schools this week.

Lancaster City board director Dave Evans, who runs the Lancaster City Dollies In The Community programme, said: “This is one of the most loved Lancaster events and we’re delighted to be bringing it back to Giant Axe for the local community.

“Anyone who’s grown up in Lancaster will know the Easter Field Festival. It’s become enshrined in Lancaster folklore, and the connection with our club and Giant Axe goes back more than 100 years.”

Alongside the tournament, there will also be a range of sporting and Easter activities for all ages. More updates will be coming from the club in the coming weeks.

Dave added: “This is a great day out for all the family, so come down to Giant Axe on Easter Monday to rekindle some old memories and make some new ones too.”

The club has developed a number of sponsorship opportunities for local businesses wanting to get involved and get their name in front of the hundreds - and possibly thousands - of attendees.

A children's sports event at the Easter festival.

At one stage, the Easter Field Festival attracted 20,000 people!

For more information, contact Dave Evans at [email protected]

On hearing of the revival, previous attendees of the festival recalled past glories and Easter fun.

One said: "The Easter Field is right of passage for every aspiring footballer in the city. Having won the Easter Field in 1993 with Moorside School, the whole event has given me treasured memories for life."