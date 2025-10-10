Lancaster city councillors call for stricter rules on potential business links with Gaza conflict

Potential county links to the Israel-Gaza conflict should be investigated, with new rules drawn up to promote responsible business and human rights, city councillors have agreed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aerospace and defence manufacturing sectors, council investments and supply chains of local businesses wanting council contracts, were part of a Lancaster City Council debate on Gaza.

It arose from a motion by Green and Lib Dem councillors, calling on the city council to take various actions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The motion won support from most councillors, after a debate and some opposition, and handed various tasks to key councillors and officers.

Lancaster Green councillors including Tom Fish and Suhir Abuhajar, far left and second left, calling for an Israel Gaza ceasefire and a city council debate. Photo: Lancaster Green Party

Days before, those behind it had consulted top officers to check the motion and tasks were within council rules and scope.

Conservative councillor Keith Budden queried its relevance, saying: “Why is this motion here? It may concern political groups, pressure groups or people who have been arrested.

"There are politcal parties and individuals who have every right to make their case. But it’s none of our business as a council.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However. Green councillor Tom Fish said: “A conflict like this extends to every country. We have manufacturers in Preston involved. The taxes we pay are used in public life. People have been arrested. Potentially, multiple Gaza students will be coming to Lancaster in future. There are so many issues.”

Coun Tom Fish.

But MBI councillor Roger Dennison said: “I have extreme concerns with this including with companies like BAE Systems. These companies are, at the same time, providing help to Ukraine, which is attempting to defend itself aginst Russia.”

Coun Fish replied: “I know BAE Systems provides a lot of jobs in Preston and Barrow. But we argue it should not be arming a genocide.

"BAE is providing parts for the F35 aircraft, partly produced in Preston. This motion does not specifically mention any company. I understand your point about Ukraine, but this is specifically about Gaza.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: ”For two years, Lancaster residents from many backgrounds have held a weekly vigil, expressing horror as the avoidable tragedy in Gaza has unfolded.

"The humanitarian crisis has prompted a Lancaster campaign to fund a Gaza water well project, led by a Lancaster University graduate who lived here for many years and has returned to Gaza. Around £35,000 has been raised so far.

“Residents have spoken to city council meetings and individual councillors. Communities are frustrated in the government’s action so far. They want the council to put pressure on the government and to ensure the council is not financially supporting the arms trade.

"Lancaster and Lakes Jewish Community and Lancaster Islamic Society were consulted about this motion, to reduce any risk to community cohesion.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Fish said the council’s own risk register identified how international and national issues can impact on the council or partners, businesses and communities, and political and military events worldwide, including in Ukraine and Palestine, reinforced this.

The motion requested council leader Caroline Jackson to write to the Prime Minister, asking him to call for an immediate, permanent ceasefire in Gaza and the West Bank, and the return of all hostages.

It also asked the cabinet’s finance member, Coun Tim Hamilton-Cox, to ask a top officer to explore how the council can adopt various principles to the best of its ability.

These included:

Avoiding transactions with financial companies or ‘instruments’, such as shares or loans, with direct or indirect links to companies investing in or trading with organisations implicated in human rights abuses, such as state violence, repression, war or occupation.

Avoid transactions with organisations linked to arms, weapons parts or military equipment production, where there is a risk of such violations.

Incorporate, where possible, United Nations principles for responsible investment, business and human rights. This could be done by placing investment or debt with the UK Government’s Debt Management Office or UK building societies, and withdrawing investment from global financial ‘counter parties’.

The motion also wanted a top officer to reduce the risk of council transactions contravening the principles. This could be a self-certification system where companies wanting council contracts confirm they have appropriate supply chains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, it requested the leader to write to the Lancashire County Pension Fund, welcoming its updated responsible investment policy but clarifying the latest situation.

Green councillor Maria Deery, who is a Lancaster University student, said: “Since November 2023, local communities have held weekly rallies, vigils, marches and education events in solidarity with the people of Palestine. We must not underestimate the significance of these rallies. Our communities need and demand action from us.

“Just over 500 days ago, myself and other Lancaster University students launched an encampment to demand the university cut all ties with arms companies complicit in the genocide.

"Since our eviction notice, we have continued to provide education, fundraisers and, most recently, advocate for a Palestinian student, named Balsam, who has a place at the university.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want barriers to be waived for her, such as an English language test. She has proof of fluent English.

“All Balsam wants is to begin her studies and a new chapter of life, where she doesn’t have a looming threat of bombs or snipers. I’m incredibly proud that we’ve removed the barriers and are now working to get her student visa.”

Labour’s Matthew Black, a fireman, said the Fire Brigades Union supported the Palestine Solidarity Campaign and had helped in various ways.

Coun Fish acknowledged this, adding: “Some universities have tried to evict students in Gaza rallies for fire safety reasons, but the Fire Brigades Union rejected the arguments.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BAE Systems was contacted for comment, with a spokesperson saying: “We do not have operations or employees based in Israel or Gaza and we do not currently sell military equipment directly to the government of Israel.

“The situation in Israel and Gaza is having a devastating impact on civilians in the region and we hope it can be resolved as soon as possible. We respect everyone’s right to protest peacefully.”