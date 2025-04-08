Lancaster city councillor criticised but given green light after starting Morecambe flats conversion without permission

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Lancaster city councillor has been given retrospective planning permission to turn a Morecambe property into flats, despite work being started without the go-ahead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kate Knight, a Conservative councillor, has been granted part-retrospective planning permission for work at 45 Victoria Street. The site previously had an office on the ground floor but is being turned into a flat and maisonettes.

The construction work so far meets building regulation standards but Coun Knight did not originally apply for planning permission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also originally failed to provide information that she was a councillor in her first version of the application and has also failed to provide information about energy and water sustainability, which became a new requirement since her application was submitted.

The property at 45 Victoria Street, Morecambe.

This week, some councillors on Lancaster City Council’s planning committee criticised some elements of the situation including a reported lack of communication by Coun Knight with planning officers until the morning of the planning meeting (Monday April 7). The councillor did not attend but sent an email.

Planning officers had recommended refusal because of the lacking information on water and energy details.

Chief planning officer Mark Cassidy said: “Overall, the application is considered to meet the local plan. We want to see housing on this location and the building brought back into use. The reason it was put forward for refusal was because of insufficient information about energy and sustainability, which is required under the council’s climate emergency local plan review.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This morning, the applicant has confirmed that she has instructed a firm to carry out the energy statement.”

Coun Kate Knight.

Mr Cassidy said a “significant amount of work” had been done inside the building before the applicant realised she needed planning permission.

Coun John Hanson said: “If this just gets knocked back, the building is going to stand empty. We already have enough empty properties. If the applicant has generally met the standards needed, I cannot see a reason to object.”

Coun Sandra Thornberry said: “I feel very torn. I’m going to recommend we approve this, despite the officer’s recommendation, but that we include very stringent conditions. I do this very reluctantly”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Sue Tyldesley said: “I am very disappointed that we have got to this position with someone going ahead without planning permission and being been very reticent about the energy statement with the planning department. I think this shows a lack of respect.

“However, I’m also keen to get housing developments. If we defer, it will delay things. But if we approve this it’s critical that we really engage with her. Planning officers really need to a close eye on this and be ready to enforce things, if requirements are not followed.”

Labour councillor Robert Redfern said: “If we approve this, will we open the floodgates for other people to do similar things?”

Coun Thornberry said: “I hope not. I hope this makes it clear that people have got to meet planning requirements. We are not happy with what has happened here. The building work has stopped and will not re-start until all the information is forthcoming.”

In a vote, the majority of councillors approved the application with various conditions.