Lancaster City Council to undertake review of election polls

Lancaster City Council is conducting a review of the polling arrangements it uses at elections.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 5th Oct 2023, 13:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 13:50 BST
The review includes polling district boundaries and polling stations, but does not affect ward or constituency boundaries.

The council would like to hear from people about the convenience of voting at polling stations currently used for elections and would welcome suggestions for alternative sites.

More information about the review and a list of the current polling stations can be found at Lancaster.gov.uk/polling-review

The documents are also available for inspection at the town halls in Lancaster and Morecambe between 9am and 1pm, Monday to Friday.

You can reply by email to [email protected] or by writing to the Election Team, Lancaster City Council, Town Hall, Dalton Square, Lancaster, LA1 1PJ. The deadline for responding is Friday October 27.

Related topics:Lancaster City CouncilLancasterTown HallMorecambe