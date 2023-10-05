Lancaster City Council to undertake review of election polls
The review includes polling district boundaries and polling stations, but does not affect ward or constituency boundaries.
The council would like to hear from people about the convenience of voting at polling stations currently used for elections and would welcome suggestions for alternative sites.
More information about the review and a list of the current polling stations can be found at Lancaster.gov.uk/polling-review
The documents are also available for inspection at the town halls in Lancaster and Morecambe between 9am and 1pm, Monday to Friday.
You can reply by email to [email protected] or by writing to the Election Team, Lancaster City Council, Town Hall, Dalton Square, Lancaster, LA1 1PJ. The deadline for responding is Friday October 27.