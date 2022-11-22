The meeting will take place at Morecambe Town Hall on Wednesday November 30 at 6pm and will provide the latest position on fly-tipping within the district as well as giving people the opportunity to share their thoughts and ideas on how it should be tackled.

The council’s Recycling Working Group, which has been looking into the issue of fly-tipping as part of its work, has arranged for the meeting to take place.

Its findings will be fed back to the Overview and Scrutiny Committee with a series of recommendations, with a final report being considered by full council.

Fly-tipping at Peel Avenue in Heysham. Picture by Lancaster City Council

Coun Joanna Young, chair of the working group, said: “Fly-tipping is a constant battle for local authorities. It blights our communities and spoils our countryside and we all need to work together to ensure it is properly tackled.”

“Key to our success will be the collaboration and support of local communities to gather information, intelligence, and evidence for us to investigate.