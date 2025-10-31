Lancaster City Council to hold drop-in sessions to answer questions on new recycling bins

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 31st Oct 2025, 15:22 GMT
Lancaster City Council is holding drop-in sessions to answer questions about the new recycling bins.placeholder image
Lancaster City Council is holding drop-in sessions to answer questions about the new recycling bins.
Do you have questions about the switch to recycling wheelie bins, food waste, or three-weekly collections?

Lancaster City Council is holding drop-in sessions at the following locations to chat to members of the waste team: • Monday November 3 from 1pm to 3pm at Lancaster Town Hall • Tuesday November 4 from 10am to noon at Morecambe Town Hall If you're unable to attend, you're welcome to view the displays (which will remain into the new year) or keep an eye out for Street Meets. You can also find more information on the city council website at https://loom.ly/VrtfAOc

