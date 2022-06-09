Lancaster City Council staff take on 24-hour challenge to boost three charities

Lee McKenzie ran 101 miles around the district, Sheila Acayo walked 42 miles around Lancaster while Stephen Gillespie walked 45 miles around the city.

Lizzi Watton and Kevin Burge walked the 58 mile Pendle Witches Trail from Barrowford to Lancaster Castle and Kath Tomkinson cycled 326 miles on an indoor trainer.

To date they have raised £1,700, to be split between Morecambe Bay Food Bank, one of the mayor’s charities; the Royal Lancaster Infirmary, the former mayor’s charity; and the First Light Trust, a military veterans charity which works closely with Lancaster City Council through its Armed Forces Network.

Stephen Gillespie, Kath Tomkinson, Kevin Burge, mayor Coun Joyce Pritchard, Lizzi Watton, Lee McKenzie and Sheila Acayo.

“I am very proud of the team for their commitment in raising funds for these three charities, and all of the training hours that they dedicated towards it,” said Lee.

The colleagues have previously participated in various marathons and cycling events but not in a specifically designed challenge such as one taking place over 24 hours.

Lee ran all over the district from Conder Green to Carnforth, taking in Caton, Gressingham, Over Kellet, Lancaster, Morecambe Promenade and Overton.

“The first hour was probably the most challenging as looking at the watch to know you still have 23 hours to go was a little demoralising,” he said. “After a few hours though, things settled down and the time went pretty quickly.”

The challenge began at Salt Ayre Leisure Centre and ended there, where they were congratulated by the mayor, Coun Joyce Pritchard.