Lancaster City Council shortlisted for prominent national local government awards

Lancaster City Council has been shortlisted in four different categories at this year’s MJ Awards, including the prestigious Local Authority of the Year category.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The recognition follows the council’s positive Local Government Association Corporate Peer Challenge in 2024, which praised the ‘Let’s do it’ culture and clear vision for the district.

The MJ awards are held annually and recognise success in local government and outstanding work and commitment to local communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The categories the city council has been shortlisted for in are:

Lancaster Town Hall.

• Local Authority of the Year: This category highlights success not just in one local authority department or project but right across the organisation. Successes celebrated in the entry include delivery of new recycling initiatives, support for Council Housing tenants, digital transformation initiatives, and leading the fight to tackle climate change.

• Leadership in Responding to the Climate Emergency: This recognises the city council’s work in delivering the Climate Emergency Local Plan Review, which focused on how new developments can be made better for nature while also making sure that homes and residents are better protected from flooding, lower fuel bills, and better access to sustainable travel. Described as being "at the forefront of integrating net zero into local planning policy” the review has received national attention and featured on Channel 4’s The Great Climate Fight with Grand Design’s presenter Kevin McCloud.

• Rising Star: Susanna Dart (Principal Climate Policy Officer) has been instrumental in shaping the council’s response to the climate crisis, contributing significantly to policy development and community engagement. She has been shortlisted in the Rising Star category for her pivotal role in influencing climate resilience across the district and advocating the co-benefits that can ensue from taking a proactive approach to mitigating and adapting to climate change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Digital Transformation: The entry for this category featured a number of components that the council has focused on over the last 12 months to improve its digital services. It includes the installation of new digital screens across the district to provide visitor information, introduction of a new online portal to manage relationships with customers, and development of the 3D Mill Race App in conjunction with Lancaster University, underpinned by a new Digital Strategy which was co-created with key partners.

Mark Davies, chief executive of Lancaster City Council, said: “Lancaster City Council is committed to delivering high quality services to its communities and being at the forefront of taking action to tackle our changing climate.

“Being shortlisted for these prestigious awards is testament to the hard work, innovative thinking and ingenuity that takes place every single day.

"It’s particularly pleasing to be shortlisted for Council of the Year as this is recognises the work that takes place right across the authority and is something in which every single elected member and member of staff can take pride. Congratulations to all the teams representing the council and good luck in the final judging.”

Judging in each of the categories will take place this spring, with the results being announced in June.