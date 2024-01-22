Lancaster City Council sets out ‘ambitious’ three-year plan for district

Lancaster City Council has published a three-year plan which sets out a "strong, ambitious vision" for the future of the district.

In its Council Plan for 2024-2027, Lancaster City Council outlines its priorities and ambitions and a strategic vision for its services, as well as case studies of its successes, which have been achieved against the background of continued financial challenges.

The plan demonstrates the city council’s commitment to making the most of the district’s many attributes as a great place to live, work and visit.

Council leader Coun Phillip Black says: “The Council Plan is a key pillar for our strategic goals and ambitions for the environment, economy and our communities.

“At the same time, it recognises the need to be realistic and the financial context in which we are forced to operate. Central government has withdrawn in the region of 40 per cent of our funding over the last decade and the funds are not available to do everything we may wish.

“This means that while we continue to be ambitious for our communities, it is only through the combined efforts of the council, residents, volunteers, businesses, and many other organisations that we will we be able to harness the district’s untapped potential and achieve real change.”

The plan is underpinned by four principles:

• A Sustainable District

• An Inclusive and Prosperous Local Economy

• Healthy and Happy Communities

• A Co-operative, Kind and Responsible Council

Underneath these principles are four themes:

1. The Climate Emergency

This theme includes an ambition to be net zero carbon by 2030 while supporting other individuals, businesses, and organisations across the district to reach the same goal. It also recognises the need to increase biodiversity, protect our district’s unique ecology and ensure habitats provided for wildlife are maintained.

2. Community Wealth Building

This includes using the council’s land, property, finance and procurement to benefit local communities and encouraging residents, businesses and organisations to do the same, while supporting the development of new skills within an environmentally sustainable local economy. The need to secure investment and regeneration across our district is also recognised, along with its promotion as an attractive destination for leisure and culture.

3. Increasing Wellbeing. Reducing Inequality

This theme includes the pressing need for more good quality, and affordable housing for local people. Other ambitions in this theme include keeping our district’s neighbourhoods, parks, beaches and open spaces clean, well-maintained and safe, and continuing to provide access to and involvement in arts, culture, leisure, and recreation.

4. Deliver Effective Services, Take Responsibility