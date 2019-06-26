Lancaster City Council issues alert over council tax refunds scam

Lancaster City City Council has issued a warning after reports of residents being telephoned with fraudulent offers of council tax refunds.

The council has said: “We are aware that some people are receiving telephone calls from someone claiming to be from Lancaster City Council, advising that they are eligible for a council tax refund.

“The fraudsters request personal details to transfer the money, but instead use these to steal cash from bank accounts.

“The council is not making these calls and we advise anyone receiving one not to respond and inform Action Fraud.”