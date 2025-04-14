Lancaster City Council issue update about Easter weekend bin colelctions

Recycling bins in Lancaster.

Lancaster City Council have said there will be no changes to the bin collections due to take place over the coming Easter weekend.

With the Easter bank holiday weekend approaching, the council has issued a reminder to residents about their upcoming refuse collections.

A spokesman said: “A quick reminder that household waste and recycling collections will be unaffected by the Good Friday and Easter Monday bank holidays.

"Bins and boxes should be ready for emptying by 7am on your normal day of collection. If ever in doubt, you can view your collection calendar at www.lancaster.gov.uk/bins”