Lancaster City Council elections: results now being announced

The results of the Lancaster City Council elections have started to be announced.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 5th May 2023, 10:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 14:00 BST

The full declaration is expected by 6pm today, Friday.

We'll be bringing you all the latest results from the 27 city council wards along with the contested parish/town council wards.

Turnout has been low in this week’s elections – Lancaster City Council with 30.56%, Morecambe Town Council with 25.68% and Ellel Parish Council with 39.32%.

Lancaster Town Hall.Lancaster Town Hall.
Lancaster Town Hall.
RESULTS

Silverdale (1 seat)

William Alan Greenwell (Liberal Democrats) – 363 ELECTED

Anna McCoy (Green Party) – 97

The count under way at Lancaster Town Hall. Photo by Robbie MacDonaldThe count under way at Lancaster Town Hall. Photo by Robbie MacDonald
The count under way at Lancaster Town Hall. Photo by Robbie MacDonald

Brenda Daphne Florence Rockall (Labour) – 115

Phillippa Williamson (Conservative) – 321

Upper Lune Valley (1 seat)

Ross Douglas Hunter (Liberal Democrats) – 483 ELECTED

Jane Parkinson (Conservative) – 257

Jamie Payne (Green) – 74

