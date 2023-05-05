Lancaster City Council elections: results now being announced
The results of the Lancaster City Council elections have started to be announced.
The full declaration is expected by 6pm today, Friday.
We'll be bringing you all the latest results from the 27 city council wards along with the contested parish/town council wards.
Turnout has been low in this week’s elections – Lancaster City Council with 30.56%, Morecambe Town Council with 25.68% and Ellel Parish Council with 39.32%.
RESULTS
Silverdale (1 seat)
William Alan Greenwell (Liberal Democrats) – 363 ELECTED
Anna McCoy (Green Party) – 97
Brenda Daphne Florence Rockall (Labour) – 115
Phillippa Williamson (Conservative) – 321
Upper Lune Valley (1 seat)
Ross Douglas Hunter (Liberal Democrats) – 483 ELECTED
Jane Parkinson (Conservative) – 257
Jamie Payne (Green) – 74