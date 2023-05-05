Lancaster City Council elections: full results announced
The results of the Lancaster City Council elections have now been announced.
After the votes were counted for the 27 city council wards, the final result is:
Conservative: 5
Labour: 24
Liberal Democrat: 7
Green Party: 21
Independent: 1
Morecambe Bay Independent: 3
Total seats: 61
No overall control of council by any single party
Turnout: 30.56%
City council leader Cartoline Jackson retained her Green seat in Bulk ward, while the identity of the new in-coming mayor is still to be decided, as the candidate in line for the honour, Tricia Heath, failed to keep her MBI seat in Poulton ward. Councillors will now be asked if they wish to accept the role in order of seniority.
RESULTS
Silverdale (1 seat)
William Alan Greenwell (Liberal Democrats) – 363 ELECTED
Anna McCoy (Green Party) – 97
Brenda Daphne Florence Rockall (Labour) – 115
Phillippa Williamson (Conservative) – 321
Turnout: 54.73%
Upper Lune Valley (1 seat)
Ross Douglas Hunter (Liberal Democrats) – 483 ELECTED
Jane Parkinson (Conservative) – 257
Jamie Payne (Green) – 74
Turnout: 44.99%
Scale Hall (3 seats)
Phillip John Black (Labour) – 639 ELECTED
Ruth Colbridge (Labour) – 663 ELECTED
Hilda Jean Parr (Labour) – 655 ELECTED
Dominic James Thomas Hardy (Green) – 164
Jessica Elizabeth Long (Liberal Democrats) – 139
Joanne Lowther-Edwards (Conservative) – 263
Geoffrey Eldred Pogson (Green) – 127
Ceri Sian Turner( Green) – 164
Turnout: 21.22%
Warton (1 seat)
Sue Tyldesley (Green) – 415 ELECTED
David Ainsworth (Labour) – 74
Tom Harvey (Conservative) – 232
Jane Parsons (Liberal Democrats) – 66
Turnout: 39.28%
Halton-with-Aughton and Kellet (2 seats)
Sarah Janet McGowan (Green) – 716 ELECTED
James Andrew Sommerville (Green) – 648 ELECTED
Daniel Scott Gibbins (Conservative) – 582
Kathryn Elaine Hyde (Labour) – 280
Stuart Charles Morris (Conservative) – 464
Thomas Henry White (Liberal Democrats) – 153
Turnout: 39.63%
Bowerham (2 seats)
Peter William Curphey (Labour and Co-operative) – 541
Charles Edwards (Conservative) – 131
Erica Ruth Estelle Lewis (Labour and Co-operative) – 604
Hamish David Mills (Green) – 736 ELECTED
Sarah Punshon (Green) – 696 ELECTED
Lisa Michelle Sue-Too (Liberal Democrats) – 30
Charlotte Beryl Whitehouse (Conservative) – 120
Turnout: 36.65%
Heysham Central (2 seats)
Catherine Ann Armistead (Labour) – 430 ELECTED
Ben Foulsham (Liberal Democrats) – 21
Geoff Knight (Morecambe Bay Independents) – 370
Susan Meryl Penney (Labour) – 386 ELECTED
Lee Taylor-Craddock (Conservative) – 214
Gina Thistlethwaite (Morecambe Bay Independents) – 363
Cai Wingfield (Green) – 49
Joanna Mary Young (Green) – 11
Turnout: 30.17%
Bare (3 seats)
Christian Ainscough (Labour) – 399
Dan Balsamini (Liberal Democrats) – 309
Stuart James Alexander Bateson (Conservative) – 447
Gerry Blaikie (Liberal Democrats) – 486 ELECTED
David Martin Bottoms (Morecambe Bay Independents) – 459 ELECTED
Lucie Kathleen Carrington (Liberal Democrats) – 191
Lynda Dagveviren (Liberal Democrats) – 349
Mark John Dugan (Independent) – 288
Sean Hughes (Green Party) – 131
Matthew Robert Jakeman (Conservative) – 430
Faith Kenrick (Labour) – 328
Kate Sarah Knight (Conservative) – 466 ELECTED
Sarah Elizabeth Knigh (tMorecambe Bay Independents) – 445
Andy Lee (Green) – 113
Russell Robert Walsh (Morecambe Bay Independents) – 358
Turnout: 33.80%
Castle (3 seats)
Jeremy Hugh Bateman (Labour) – 363
Henry Joseph Beesley (Liberal Democrats) – 66
Dave Brookes (Green) – 767 ELECTED
Emma Lindsey Corless (Labour) – 362
Scott Andrew Farmer (Conservative) – 82
Shelagh McGregor (Green) – 711 ELECTED
Becca Snow (Labour) – 320
Paul Byron Stubbins (Green) – 657 ELECTED
Jakub Stuchlik (Conservative) – 75
Kevan Stuart Walton (Conservative) – 93
Turnout: 22.80%
Heysham North (2 seats)
Elaine Mary Chapple (Liberal Democrats) – 68
Roger Timothy Cleet (Independent) – 221 ELECTED
Claire Emily Cozler (Labour and Co-operative) – 270 ELECTED
Mark Andrew Jarnell (Labour and Co-operative) – 201
Clark Kent (Morecambe Bay Independents) – 174
Ravi Mall (Conservative) – 104
Jan Maskell (Green) – 32
Patrick McMurray (Green) – 20
Anthony David Padgett (Morecambe Bay Independents) – 130
Louise Sandra Stansfield (Liberal Democrats) – 44
Turnout: 20.54%
Marsh (3 seats)
Mandy Bannon (Green) – 1223 ELECTED
Morgane Louise Mary-Ann Cozler (Labour) – 399
Gina Dowding (Green) – 1241 ELECTED
Anthony Desmond Harmey (Conservative) – 113
Jessica Rose Rafferty (Labour) – 408
Benjamin Joel Soffa (Labour) – 354
Amy Louise Stanning (Liberal Democrats) – 98
Ryan Timmings (Conservative) – 110
Nick Wilkinson (Green) – 1079 ELECTED
Joe William Wrennall (Conservative) – 125
Scotforth West (2 seats)
Sayeda Fabiha Hassan Askari (Labour) – 387
Leon Theodore Dexter (Conservative) – 207
Tim Hamilton-Cox (Green) – 1023 ELECTED
Harvey George Hayes (Conservative) – 162
Malcolm Allan Martin (Liberal Democrats) – 73
Davina Anne Miller (Labour) – 373
Abi Mills (Green) – 1083 ELECTED
Turnout: 42.54%
West End (3 seats)
Joanne Lindsey Ainscough (Labour) – 497 ELECTED
Kate Aspinall (Morecambe Bay Independents) – 157
Clara Maria Helene Bandszus (Green) – 60
Trevor Alan Duncan (Morecambe Bay Independents) – 177
Michael Wayne Ennis (Conservative) – 104
Angela Jane Fletcher (Morecambe Bay Independents) – 155
Sarah Catherine Hester (Green) – 56
Margaret Elizabeth Pattison (Labour) – 543 ELECTED
Jake Aaron Ross Perkins (Liberal Democrats) – 382
Catherine Pilling (Liberal Democrats) – 393
Jim Pilling (Liberal Democrats) – 365
Mark Miles Westcombe (Green) – 42
David Whitaker (Labour) – 477 ELECTED
Turnout: 22.08%
Scotforth East (2 seats)
Stephanie Ann Hoggarth (Conservative) – 278
Robin Eamonn Long (Liberal Democrats) – 87
Sophie Louise Maddocks (Labour and Co-operative) – 607 ELECTED
Nancy Lola Mills (Green) – 526
Georges Benjamin Quinn (Conservative) – 209
Caroline Nancy Robertson (Green) – 473
Jason Wood (Labour and Co-operative) – 529 ELECTED
Turnout: 40.41%
Poulton (2 seats)
Vicky Boyd-Power (Independent) – 26
Paul Bernard Hart (Liberal Democrats) – 395 ELECTED
Jaimie Ann Heath (Morecambe Bay Independents) – 154
Tricia Heath (Morecambe Bay Independents) – 167
John LivermoreLiberal Democrats304 ELECTED
Julie Faith McMurray (Green) – 38
Terrie Metcalfe (Labour) – 227
Pete Moser (Green) – 60
Matthew Zak Panesh (Labour) – 198
Joan Yates (Conservative) – 59
Turnout: 22.75%
Carnforth and Millhead (3 seats)
Louise Belcher (Labour and Co-operative) – 586 ELECTED
Kath Bromilow (Conservative) – 536
Daren Christian Chandisingh (Green) – 127
Paul Malcolm Gardner (Labour and Co-operative) – 633 ELECTED
Mel Guilding (Conservative) – 490
Chris Hanna (Labour and Co-operative) – 571 ELECTED
Amelia Chloe Jones (Green) – 141
Jon Sear (Green) – 125
Peter Allan Yates (Conservative) – 534
Turnout: 28.07%
Heysham South (3 seats)
Philip Mark Bradley (Labour) – 707 ELECTED
Maria Holly Deery (Green) – 74
Pat Freeman (Conservative) – 341
Josiah Fulton (Morecambe Bay Independents) – 266
Mike Greenall (Morecambe Bay Independents) – 390
Colin Hartley (Labour) – 737 ELECTED
Sheldon Kent (Liberal Democrats) – 43
Emma Victoria Knight (Morecambe Bay Independents) – 272
Catherine Mary Potter (Labour) – 651 ELECTED
Gisela Christine Renolds (Green) – 68
Bill Riley (Conservative) – 425
Hildy Wild (Green) – 50
Turnout: 28.39%
Skerton (3 seats)
Kathryn Bain (Green) – 239
Emlyn David Busby (Green) – 271
Geoffrey Martin Gawith (Labour) – 615 ELECTED
Alexandra Ann Hailey (Conservative) – 153
Emily Heath (Green) – 232
Derek John Kaye (Liberal Democrats) – 95
Robert Michael Redfern (Labour) – 696 ELECTED
Anna Sandra Thornberry (Labour) – 659 ELECTED
Julian Paul Webb (Conservative) – 168
Michael Richard Wilkinson (Conservative) – 148
Turnout: 22.36%
Lower Lune Valley (2 seats)
Joan Parkinson Jackson (Conservative) – 570
Peter James Jackson (Liberal Democrats) – 606 ELECTED
Andrew Martin Kay (Labour) – 161
Mandy King (Labour) – 169
Matthew Joseph Maxwell-Scott (Conservative) – 435
Rosie Mae Mills (Green) – 113
Joyce Pritchard (Liberal Democrats) – 733 ELECTED
Mike Wright (Green) – 144
Turnout: 40.66%
University (2 seats)
Thomas Edward Cross (Liberal Democrats) – 29
Cormac McVeigh Evans (Liberal Democrats) – 34
Tom Fish (Green) – 197 ELECTED
Erin Christina Hall (Labour) – 217 ELECTED
Bawan Arkan Hassan (Conservative) – 64
Khai Helmy (Conservative) – 55
Lewis Vines Hurst (Labour) – 172
Isabella Caitlin Metcalf-Riener (Green) – 190
Turnout: 12.29%
John O’Gaunt (2 seats)
Suhir Abuhajar (Green) 551 ELECTED
Lisa Montserrat Corkerry (Labour) – 441
Morgan James Gray (Conservative) – 66
James Peter Harvey (Liberal Democrats) – 26
Paul Jason Kitchen (Conservative) – 60
Linda Mary Prue (Labour) – 395
Grace Russell (Green) – 498 ELECTED
Turnout: 31.43%
Overton (1 seat)
Andrew Paul Gardiner (Conservative) – 241
David Maddocks (Green) – 37
Jason Chadwick Slater (Morecambe Bay Independents) – 130
Jean Elizabeth Yates (Labour) – 185
Turnout: 30.79%
Westgate (3 seats)
Kathy Bashford (Green) – 71
Matthew David Black (Labour) – 437 ELECTED
Dan Blacow (Morecambe Bay IndependentS) – 408
Wayne Ronald Dixons (Morecambe Bay Independents) – 382
Alison Elizabeth Gordon (Green) – 62
John Robert Hanson (Labour) – 491 ELECTED
Chris Harris (Labour) – 414 ELECTED
Bill Jackson (Liberal Democrats) – 225
Carole Louise Johnston (Conservative) – 182
Debbie Knight (Morecambe Bay Independents) – 393
Stuart Charles Staig (Conservative) – 180
Monika Marie-Luise Stenneken (Liberal Democrats) – 120
Tom Timothy Sutton (Liberal Democrats) – 82
Jago Howard Gannicliffe Westaway (Green) – 50
Turnout: 22.92%
Ellel (2 seats)
Richard Lindsay Peregrine St John Austen-Baker (Conservative) – 412
Shaun Stephen Corkerry (Labour) – 295
Robert Alan Fildes (Liberal Democrats) – 54
Anna Winifred Hopkins (Labour) – 245
Sally Ann Shelley Maddocks (Green) – 951 ELECTED
Jason John Park (Conservative) – 426
Paul Francis Tynan (Green) – 733 ELECTED
Turnout: 40.72%
Bolton & Slyne (3 seats)
Keith William Budden (Conservative) – 1050 ELECTED
Gideon Jonathan Johnson Flemming (Green) – 216
Craig Mossop (Labour) – 572
Kate Mossop (Labour) – 618
Laura Ceri Mumford (Green) – 342
Paul Morris Newton (Conservative) – 1010 ELECTED
Tony Saville (Liberal Democrats) – 405
Janet Swan (Green) – 269
Ivan Wheatley (Liberal Democrats) – 421
John Graeme Wild (Conservative) – 985 ELECTED
Turnout: 35.99%
Torrisholme (2 seats)
Brett Martin Cooper (Morecambe Bay Independents) – 376 ELECTED
Wendy Barbara Cowley (Independent) – 133
Roger Thomas Francis Dennison (Morecambe Bay Independent) – 433 ELECTED
Colin Hewitt (Conservative) – 321
Rob Livesey (Green) – 144
Cary Jane Matthews (Independent) – 153
Thomas Brian Penney (Labour) – 292
Rebecca Aimee Lanyon Willmott (Green) – 87
Teresa Mary Wilson (Liberal Democrats) – 73
Turnout: 32.55%
Bulk (3 seats)
Callum Brandon Banthorpe (Conservative) – 109
Stefanie Claudia Doebler (Labour) – 610
Phil Dunster (Liberal Democrats) – 71
Daniel Fletcher (Labour) – 516
Nathan Gaskill (Conservative) – 107
Kyle James Hall (Conservative) – 104
Caroline St Joan Jackson (Green) – 1140 ELECTED
Richard Marc Johnson (Labour) – 546
Jack Lenox (Green) – 1061 ELECTED
Sam Riches (Green) – 964 ELECTED
Turnout: 30.92%