Lancaster City Council elections: full results announced

The results of the Lancaster City Council elections have now been announced.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 5th May 2023, 10:58 BST- 7 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 19:30 BST

After the votes were counted for the 27 city council wards, the final result is:

Conservative: 5

Labour: 24

The final make-up of Lancaster City Council.The final make-up of Lancaster City Council.
The final make-up of Lancaster City Council.
Liberal Democrat: 7

Green Party: 21

Independent: 1

Morecambe Bay Independent: 3

The count under way at Lancaster Town Hall. Photo by Robbie MacDonaldThe count under way at Lancaster Town Hall. Photo by Robbie MacDonald
The count under way at Lancaster Town Hall. Photo by Robbie MacDonald

Total seats: 61

No overall control of council by any single party

Turnout: 30.56%

City council leader Cartoline Jackson retained her Green seat in Bulk ward, while the identity of the new in-coming mayor is still to be decided, as the candidate in line for the honour, Tricia Heath, failed to keep her MBI seat in Poulton ward. Councillors will now be asked if they wish to accept the role in order of seniority.

The count under way in Lancaster.The count under way in Lancaster.
The count under way in Lancaster.
RESULTS

Silverdale (1 seat)

William Alan Greenwell (Liberal Democrats) – 363 ELECTED

Anna McCoy (Green Party) – 97

The count at Lancaster Town Hall.The count at Lancaster Town Hall.
The count at Lancaster Town Hall.

Brenda Daphne Florence Rockall (Labour) – 115

Phillippa Williamson (Conservative) – 321

Turnout: 54.73%

Upper Lune Valley (1 seat)

Ross Douglas Hunter (Liberal Democrats) – 483 ELECTED

Jane Parkinson (Conservative) – 257

Lancaster Town Hall.Lancaster Town Hall.
Lancaster Town Hall.
Jamie Payne (Green) – 74

Turnout: 44.99%

Scale Hall (3 seats)

Phillip John Black (Labour) – 639 ELECTED

Ruth Colbridge (Labour) – 663 ELECTED

Hilda Jean Parr (Labour) – 655 ELECTED

Dominic James Thomas Hardy (Green) – 164

Jessica Elizabeth Long (Liberal Democrats) – 139

Joanne Lowther-Edwards (Conservative) – 263

Geoffrey Eldred Pogson (Green) – 127

Ceri Sian Turner( Green) – 164

Turnout: 21.22%

Warton (1 seat)

Sue Tyldesley (Green) – 415 ELECTED

David Ainsworth (Labour) – 74

Tom Harvey (Conservative) – 232

Jane Parsons (Liberal Democrats) – 66

Turnout: 39.28%

Halton-with-Aughton and Kellet (2 seats)

Sarah Janet McGowan (Green) – 716 ELECTED

James Andrew Sommerville (Green) – 648 ELECTED

Daniel Scott Gibbins (Conservative) – 582

Kathryn Elaine Hyde (Labour) – 280

Stuart Charles Morris (Conservative) – 464

Thomas Henry White (Liberal Democrats) – 153

Turnout: 39.63%

Bowerham (2 seats)

Peter William Curphey (Labour and Co-operative) – 541

Charles Edwards (Conservative) – 131

Erica Ruth Estelle Lewis (Labour and Co-operative) – 604

Hamish David Mills (Green) – 736 ELECTED

Sarah Punshon (Green) – 696 ELECTED

Lisa Michelle Sue-Too (Liberal Democrats) – 30

Charlotte Beryl Whitehouse (Conservative) – 120

Turnout: 36.65%

Heysham Central (2 seats)

Catherine Ann Armistead (Labour) – 430 ELECTED

Ben Foulsham (Liberal Democrats) – 21

Geoff Knight (Morecambe Bay Independents) – 370

Susan Meryl Penney (Labour) – 386 ELECTED

Lee Taylor-Craddock (Conservative) – 214

Gina Thistlethwaite (Morecambe Bay Independents) – 363

Cai Wingfield (Green) – 49

Joanna Mary Young (Green) – 11

Turnout: 30.17%

Bare (3 seats)

Christian Ainscough (Labour) – 399

Dan Balsamini (Liberal Democrats) – 309

Stuart James Alexander Bateson (Conservative) – 447

Gerry Blaikie (Liberal Democrats) – 486 ELECTED

David Martin Bottoms (Morecambe Bay Independents) – 459 ELECTED

Lucie Kathleen Carrington (Liberal Democrats) – 191

Lynda Dagveviren (Liberal Democrats) – 349

Mark John Dugan (Independent) – 288

Sean Hughes (Green Party) – 131

Matthew Robert Jakeman (Conservative) – 430

Faith Kenrick (Labour) – 328

Kate Sarah Knight (Conservative) – 466 ELECTED

Sarah Elizabeth Knigh (tMorecambe Bay Independents) – 445

Andy Lee (Green) – 113

Russell Robert Walsh (Morecambe Bay Independents) – 358

Turnout: 33.80%

Castle (3 seats)

Jeremy Hugh Bateman (Labour) – 363

Henry Joseph Beesley (Liberal Democrats) – 66

Dave Brookes (Green) – 767 ELECTED

Emma Lindsey Corless (Labour) – 362

Scott Andrew Farmer (Conservative) – 82

Shelagh McGregor (Green) – 711 ELECTED

Becca Snow (Labour) – 320

Paul Byron Stubbins (Green) – 657 ELECTED

Jakub Stuchlik (Conservative) – 75

Kevan Stuart Walton (Conservative) – 93

Turnout: 22.80%

Heysham North (2 seats)

Elaine Mary Chapple (Liberal Democrats) – 68

Roger Timothy Cleet (Independent) – 221 ELECTED

Claire Emily Cozler (Labour and Co-operative) – 270 ELECTED

Mark Andrew Jarnell (Labour and Co-operative) – 201

Clark Kent (Morecambe Bay Independents) – 174

Ravi Mall (Conservative) – 104

Jan Maskell (Green) – 32

Patrick McMurray (Green) – 20

Anthony David Padgett (Morecambe Bay Independents) – 130

Louise Sandra Stansfield (Liberal Democrats) – 44

Turnout: 20.54%

Marsh (3 seats)

Mandy Bannon (Green) – 1223 ELECTED

Morgane Louise Mary-Ann Cozler (Labour) – 399

Gina Dowding (Green) – 1241 ELECTED

Anthony Desmond Harmey (Conservative) – 113

Jessica Rose Rafferty (Labour) – 408

Benjamin Joel Soffa (Labour) – 354

Amy Louise Stanning (Liberal Democrats) – 98

Ryan Timmings (Conservative) – 110

Nick Wilkinson (Green) – 1079 ELECTED

Joe William Wrennall (Conservative) – 125

Scotforth West (2 seats)

Tim Hamilton-Cox (Green) - ELECTED

Abi Mills (Green) - ELECTED

Sayeda Fabiha Hassan Askari (Labour) – 387

Leon Theodore Dexter (Conservative) – 207

Tim Hamilton-Cox (Green) – 1023 ELECTED

Harvey George Hayes (Conservative) – 162

Malcolm Allan Martin (Liberal Democrats) – 73

Davina Anne Miller (Labour) – 373

Abi Mills (Green) – 1083 ELECTED

Turnout: 42.54%

West End (3 seats)

Joanne Lindsey Ainscough (Labour) – 497 ELECTED

Kate Aspinall (Morecambe Bay Independents) – 157

Clara Maria Helene Bandszus (Green) – 60

Trevor Alan Duncan (Morecambe Bay Independents) – 177

Michael Wayne Ennis (Conservative) – 104

Angela Jane Fletcher (Morecambe Bay Independents) – 155

Sarah Catherine Hester (Green) – 56

Margaret Elizabeth Pattison (Labour) – 543 ELECTED

Jake Aaron Ross Perkins (Liberal Democrats) – 382

Catherine Pilling (Liberal Democrats) – 393

Jim Pilling (Liberal Democrats) – 365

Mark Miles Westcombe (Green) – 42

David Whitaker (Labour) – 477 ELECTED

Turnout: 22.08%

Scotforth East (2 seats)

Stephanie Ann Hoggarth (Conservative) – 278

Robin Eamonn Long (Liberal Democrats) – 87

Sophie Louise Maddocks (Labour and Co-operative) – 607 ELECTED

Nancy Lola Mills (Green) – 526

Georges Benjamin Quinn (Conservative) – 209

Caroline Nancy Robertson (Green) – 473

Jason Wood (Labour and Co-operative) – 529 ELECTED

Turnout: 40.41%

Poulton (2 seats)

Vicky Boyd-Power (Independent) – 26

Paul Bernard Hart (Liberal Democrats) – 395 ELECTED

Jaimie Ann Heath (Morecambe Bay Independents) – 154

Tricia Heath (Morecambe Bay Independents) – 167

John LivermoreLiberal Democrats304 ELECTED

Julie Faith McMurray (Green) – 38

Terrie Metcalfe (Labour) – 227

Pete Moser (Green) – 60

Matthew Zak Panesh (Labour) – 198

Joan Yates (Conservative) – 59

Turnout: 22.75%

Carnforth and Millhead (3 seats)

Louise Belcher (Labour and Co-operative) – 586 ELECTED

Kath Bromilow (Conservative) – 536

Daren Christian Chandisingh (Green) – 127

Paul Malcolm Gardner (Labour and Co-operative) – 633 ELECTED

Mel Guilding (Conservative) – 490

Chris Hanna (Labour and Co-operative) – 571 ELECTED

Amelia Chloe Jones (Green) – 141

Jon Sear (Green) – 125

Peter Allan Yates (Conservative) – 534

Turnout: 28.07%

Heysham South (3 seats)

Philip Mark Bradley (Labour) – 707 ELECTED

Maria Holly Deery (Green) – 74

Pat Freeman (Conservative) – 341

Josiah Fulton (Morecambe Bay Independents) – 266

Mike Greenall (Morecambe Bay Independents) – 390

Colin Hartley (Labour) – 737 ELECTED

Sheldon Kent (Liberal Democrats) – 43

Emma Victoria Knight (Morecambe Bay Independents) – 272

Catherine Mary Potter (Labour) – 651 ELECTED

Gisela Christine Renolds (Green) – 68

Bill Riley (Conservative) – 425

Hildy Wild (Green) – 50

Turnout: 28.39%

Skerton (3 seats)

Kathryn Bain (Green) – 239

Emlyn David Busby (Green) – 271

Geoffrey Martin Gawith (Labour) – 615 ELECTED

Alexandra Ann Hailey (Conservative) – 153

Emily Heath (Green) – 232

Derek John Kaye (Liberal Democrats) – 95

Robert Michael Redfern (Labour) – 696 ELECTED

Anna Sandra Thornberry (Labour) – 659 ELECTED

Julian Paul Webb (Conservative) – 168

Michael Richard Wilkinson (Conservative) – 148

Turnout: 22.36%

Lower Lune Valley (2 seats)

Joan Parkinson Jackson (Conservative) – 570

Peter James Jackson (Liberal Democrats) – 606 ELECTED

Andrew Martin Kay (Labour) – 161

Mandy King (Labour) – 169

Matthew Joseph Maxwell-Scott (Conservative) – 435

Rosie Mae Mills (Green) – 113

Joyce Pritchard (Liberal Democrats) – 733 ELECTED

Mike Wright (Green) – 144

Turnout: 40.66%

University (2 seats)

Thomas Edward Cross (Liberal Democrats) – 29

Cormac McVeigh Evans (Liberal Democrats) – 34

Tom Fish (Green) – 197 ELECTED

Erin Christina Hall (Labour) – 217 ELECTED

Bawan Arkan Hassan (Conservative) – 64

Khai Helmy (Conservative) – 55

Lewis Vines Hurst (Labour) – 172

Isabella Caitlin Metcalf-Riener (Green) – 190

Turnout: 12.29%

John O’Gaunt (2 seats)

Suhir Abuhajar (Green) 551 ELECTED

Lisa Montserrat Corkerry (Labour) – 441

Morgan James Gray (Conservative) – 66

James Peter Harvey (Liberal Democrats) – 26

Paul Jason Kitchen (Conservative) – 60

Linda Mary Prue (Labour) – 395

Grace Russell (Green) – 498 ELECTED

Turnout: 31.43%

Overton (1 seat)

Andrew Paul Gardiner (Conservative) – 241

David Maddocks (Green) – 37

Jason Chadwick Slater (Morecambe Bay Independents) – 130

Jean Elizabeth Yates (Labour) – 185

Turnout: 30.79%

Westgate (3 seats)

Kathy Bashford (Green) – 71

Matthew David Black (Labour) – 437 ELECTED

Dan Blacow (Morecambe Bay IndependentS) – 408

Wayne Ronald Dixons (Morecambe Bay Independents) – 382

Alison Elizabeth Gordon (Green) – 62

John Robert Hanson (Labour) – 491 ELECTED

Chris Harris (Labour) – 414 ELECTED

Bill Jackson (Liberal Democrats) – 225

Carole Louise Johnston (Conservative) – 182

Debbie Knight (Morecambe Bay Independents) – 393

Stuart Charles Staig (Conservative) – 180

Monika Marie-Luise Stenneken (Liberal Democrats) – 120

Tom Timothy Sutton (Liberal Democrats) – 82

Jago Howard Gannicliffe Westaway (Green) – 50

Turnout: 22.92%

Ellel (2 seats)

Richard Lindsay Peregrine St John Austen-Baker (Conservative) – 412

Shaun Stephen Corkerry (Labour) – 295

Robert Alan Fildes (Liberal Democrats) – 54

Anna Winifred Hopkins (Labour) – 245

Sally Ann Shelley Maddocks (Green) – 951 ELECTED

Jason John Park (Conservative) – 426

Paul Francis Tynan (Green) – 733 ELECTED

Turnout: 40.72%

Bolton & Slyne (3 seats)

Keith William Budden (Conservative) – 1050 ELECTED

Gideon Jonathan Johnson Flemming (Green) – 216

Craig Mossop (Labour) – 572

Kate Mossop (Labour) – 618

Laura Ceri Mumford (Green) – 342

Paul Morris Newton (Conservative) – 1010 ELECTED

Tony Saville (Liberal Democrats) – 405

Janet Swan (Green) – 269

Ivan Wheatley (Liberal Democrats) – 421

John Graeme Wild (Conservative) – 985 ELECTED

Turnout: 35.99%

Torrisholme (2 seats)

Brett Martin Cooper (Morecambe Bay Independents) – 376 ELECTED

Wendy Barbara Cowley (Independent) – 133

Roger Thomas Francis Dennison (Morecambe Bay Independent) – 433 ELECTED

Colin Hewitt (Conservative) – 321

Rob Livesey (Green) – 144

Cary Jane Matthews (Independent) – 153

Thomas Brian Penney (Labour) – 292

Rebecca Aimee Lanyon Willmott (Green) – 87

Teresa Mary Wilson (Liberal Democrats) – 73

Turnout: 32.55%

Bulk (3 seats)

Callum Brandon Banthorpe (Conservative) – 109

Stefanie Claudia Doebler (Labour) – 610

Phil Dunster (Liberal Democrats) – 71

Daniel Fletcher (Labour) – 516

Nathan Gaskill (Conservative) – 107

Kyle James Hall (Conservative) – 104

Caroline St Joan Jackson (Green) – 1140 ELECTED

Richard Marc Johnson (Labour) – 546

Jack Lenox (Green) – 1061 ELECTED

Sam Riches (Green) – 964 ELECTED

Turnout: 30.92%

