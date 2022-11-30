News you can trust since 1837
Lancaster City Council achieves top Ministry of Defence recognition award

Lancaster City Council has received the Ministry of Defence Gold Employer Recognition Award for its commitment to the employment of the Armed Forces Community.

By Gayle Rouncivell
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Nov 2022, 4:09pm

The Employee Recognition Scheme Gold Awards are the highest badge of honour for employers who support those who serve, reservists and cadet force leaders, veterans, and their families.

To receive the honour employers must have signed the Armed Forces Covenant and proactively demonstrate their forces-friendly credentials as part of their recruiting and selection processes. This includes helping former military personnel transition to civilian life and support reservists to train and mobilise.

In the past 12 months the city council has led a wider district Armed Forces Covenant Partnership Group with key stakeholders from the Armed Forces Community to improve access to services, remove barriers to inclusion and promote the covenant.

Air Commodore Adam Sansom (far left) and Major General Mark Overton (far right) presenting the award to Coun Roger Dennison, Kirsty Chekansky, Carol Davison and Paul Davison from Lancaster City Council. Picture by Gareth Jones

Coun Roger Dennison, the council’s Armed Forces Champion, said: “To be recognised in this way is great for both the council and our Armed Forces community.”

"The council is committed to doing all it can to support veterans and their families, in addition to those who continue to serve their country as reservists. I am extremely proud of this excellent result, which was a joint effort by all those involved.”

