Lancaster City Council achieves top Ministry of Defence recognition award

The Employee Recognition Scheme Gold Awards are the highest badge of honour for employers who support those who serve, reservists and cadet force leaders, veterans, and their families.

To receive the honour employers must have signed the Armed Forces Covenant and proactively demonstrate their forces-friendly credentials as part of their recruiting and selection processes. This includes helping former military personnel transition to civilian life and support reservists to train and mobilise.

In the past 12 months the city council has led a wider district Armed Forces Covenant Partnership Group with key stakeholders from the Armed Forces Community to improve access to services, remove barriers to inclusion and promote the covenant.

Air Commodore Adam Sansom (far left) and Major General Mark Overton (far right) presenting the award to Coun Roger Dennison, Kirsty Chekansky, Carol Davison and Paul Davison from Lancaster City Council. Picture by Gareth Jones

Coun Roger Dennison, the council’s Armed Forces Champion, said: “To be recognised in this way is great for both the council and our Armed Forces community.”