Lancaster City Council achieves top Ministry of Defence recognition award

The council, already an Armed Forces Covenant committed organisation and Silver Employer Recognition Scheme Award holder, has continued to work to improve access to employment and services for the Armed Forces community both internally and within the wider district.

In the past 12 months the city council has led a wider district Armed Forces Covenant Partnership Group with key stakeholders from the Armed Forces Community to improve access to services, remove barriers to inclusion and promote the covenant.

Mark Davies, the council’s chief executive, said: “We are honoured to have recognised by the MOD for our commitment to upholding the principles of the Armed Forces Covenant and advocating these within our district.”

Lancaster City Council has been awarded the Ministry of Defence Gold Employer Recognition Award. Photo: Daniel Tierney