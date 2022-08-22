News you can trust since 1837
Lancaster city centre roads to close for two weeks

A two-week temporary road closure is to take place in Lancaster city centre from the end of this month.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 9:49 am

Spring Garden Street, George Street and Penny Street are to be closed to traffic from 8am on Tuesday August 30 until 5pm on Tuesday September 13 - or until completion of the works within this period - to enable electrical cable installation works to take place.

Details of any this and other planned works taking place across the region can be seen here.

Electrical cable installation work is taking place.
