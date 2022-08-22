Lancaster city centre roads to close for two weeks
A two-week temporary road closure is to take place in Lancaster city centre from the end of this month.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 9:49 am
Spring Garden Street, George Street and Penny Street are to be closed to traffic from 8am on Tuesday August 30 until 5pm on Tuesday September 13 - or until completion of the works within this period - to enable electrical cable installation works to take place.
