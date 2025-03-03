Lancaster city centre car park closed for technology upgrade

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 11:43 BST
Marketgate car park in Lancaster. Photo: Google Street ViewMarketgate car park in Lancaster. Photo: Google Street View
Marketgate car park in Lancaster city centre is closed for four days this week for an upgrade.

The car park is closed today, Monday, until Thursday while Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology is installed in a bid to improve convenience and security for all users.

A spokesman said: “We appreciate your patience and apologise for any inconvenience. Thanks for bearing with us while we enhance your parking experience!”

