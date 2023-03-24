News you can trust since 1837
Lancaster cinema to show Eurovision Grand Final live on the big screen

Eurovision viewing parties just got a whole lot bigger.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 24th Mar 2023, 14:57 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 14:57 GMT

One of the world’s biggest entertainment events, the Eurovision Song Contest, is heading to the big screen for the very first time as Vue Lancaster joins venues across the UK in screening the grand final live on Saturday May 13.

Fans in Lancaster will be able to come together to join in the festivities live from Liverpool from the best seat in the house at Vue.

The show will celebrate last year’s winner Ukraine, who won with the band Kalush Orchestra’s song ‘Stefania’ but will be hosted in the UK due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

You can watch the Eurovision final at Lancaster Vue.
The hugely popular event had close to 170m viewers last year and this year, fand this year viewers at Vue can feel every beat, clap and cheer from the grand final, including the UK’s artist Mae Muller, along with several special guest performers, the nail-biting voting, and some bonus content courtesy of the BBC exclusively for the big screen.

Robert Lea, head of screen content at Vue Entertainment, said: “Eurovision is one of the biggest television events of the year, and is set to be bigger than ever in the UK this year as Liverpool plays host, so we are thrilled to be bringing it to the big screen for the first time.

“Every song, every vote and every larger than life moment will be live streamed in amazing picture and sound quality for fans to enjoy with each other in the comfort of our premium seating.”

Tickets for Eurovision – Grand Final Live will be on sale online from Monday March 27 at www.myvue.com

