Lancaster church wins fight to have associate priest promoted to vicar

A Lancaster church has won a fight to have its associate priest promoted to vicar.

After petitioning Bishop of Lancaster Dr Jill Duff, the congregation of St Paul’s, Scotforth, saw her welcome Rev Catherine Haydon as vicar on Sunday November 14.

Catherine has been associate priest for the past two years after moving from her first post at Morecambe Parish Church.

Born in Blackpool, she was a secondary school teacher, gaining her first degree at St Martin’s College.

Rev Catherine Haydon, new Vicar of Scotforth (third right), at her welcome at St Paul's Church. With her (from left) are Gary Rycroft, patron; Keith and Jayne Weatherill, churchwardens; Dr Jill Duff, Bishop of Lancaster; Ven David Picken, Archdeacon; and Rev Craig Abbott, Area Dean.

Bishop Duff instituted Catherine and Ven David Picken, Archdeacon of Lancaster, carried out the induction. The congregation cheered and applauded her.

Greetings were offered by Katie Walsh, headteacher of St Paul’s CE Primary School, and other representatives of church and community life in Scotforth.

Rector of Morecambe Rev Chris Krawiec gave a reading.

In her sermon, the bishop urged the new vicar to “sing her song” and used the title of a Beatles’ classic, “All you need is love”.

Catherine succeeds as vicar the Rev Rebecca Aechtner, who moved to London last year when her husband, Dr Anderson Jeremiah, became Bishop of Edmonton.

St Paul’s on the A6 Scotforth Road celebrates its 150th anniversary next year. The milestone will be launched on February 22 by Bishop of Blackburn Rt Rev Philip North.

The church, a Grade 2 listed building since 1985 of the Romanesque Revival style, was designed by the Lancaster architect Edmund Sharpe, who lived nearby. It was consecrated on February 18 1876 by the Bishop of Manchester and seats 350.

Catherine is due to celebrate Communion for the first time as vicar on Thursday September 18 at 9.15am at St Paul’s.