Lancaster choir joins Aled Jones on stage during city gig

An award-winning Lancaster choir is walking in the air after singing with Aled Jones at the city’s Grand Theatre.

Barton Road Community Choir performed alongside the famous singer and Songs of Praise presenter when he brought his Full Circle tour to Lancaster.

“Aled was looking for a quality choir to perform with and at Barton Road we don’t shy away from a challenge,” said Janine Bebbington, the choir’s founder and conductor.

They sang with Aled during his final number, How Great Thou Art, which was a departure from the choir’s usual repertoire of pop songs.

The Barton Road choir was selected for the special performance after winning the People’s Choice Award at the Lancashire Choir of the Year competition last November.

They have also twice performed on Radio 4’s Money Box programme, once during a live broadcast from their centre and again during a Christmas Special.

Barton Road Community Choir was founded 11 years ago and currently has 45 members, mostly from Scotforth and Bowerham.