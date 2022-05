Neptune Fish and Chips on Scotforth Road achieved a top score of five when it was rated on May 12, the Food Standards Agency website shows.

Businesses are rated from 5 to 0 with a 5 rating being the highest.

Five is top of the scale and means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker.