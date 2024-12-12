Lancaster chippy duo raise over £40k for two vital charities

Two fundraising champions have made an incredible impact in the community this year, raising significant amounts for two life-changing causes.

The Hodgsons Chippy duo of Nigel Hodgson and Paul Eden raised an impressive £2,525.18 for St John’s Hospice, with the Jail to Bail fundraiser.

In addition to this, Nigel raised a remarkable £3,177.60 for Children with Cancer UK, running the London and Edinburgh Marathon.

In total, Nigel has now raised more than £30,000 for Children with Cancer UK and more than £10,000 for St John’s Hospice, cementing his reputation as a dedicated and passionate supporter of the vital charities.

The fundraising for St John’s Hospice, a Lancaster charity that provides compassionate end-of-life care for patients and their families across the area, helps to support the hospice’s essential work.

Paul said: “We’re so proud to be able to help raise money for such a deserving cause. St John’s Hospice does such important work in our community, and it’s an honour to support them in any way we can.

"St John’s is a charity close to my heart and I shall be forever grateful for the care they provide.”

In addition to the pair’s efforts, Nigel has been a long-standing advocate for Children with Cancer UK, a charity that funds vital research and provides support to families who are affected by childhood cancer.

His most recent fundraising total of £3,177.60 adds to the incredible £30,000 he has raised for the charity over the years.

“It’s truly humbling to see the impact of these funds on families facing unimaginable challenges,” said Nigel. “Every penny raised helps fund research, treatment, and support services that make a real difference in the lives of children and their families.”

Nigel added: “This year, we have once again committed to raising money and awareness to those who really need it.

"Cancer is an incredibly challenging illness, both physically and emotionally, for those diagnosed and their loved ones.

"Being locked up for the day with Jail and Bail and running marathons is nothing compared to the challenges some people face on a daily basis. We are proud to be able to help.”