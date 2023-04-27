Lancaster chippy boss runs personal best in London Marathon
The owner of Lancaster’s Hodgson’s chippy completed the London Marathon in a personal best time at the weekend, raising more than £8,000 for charity in the process.
Nigel Hodgson took four hours and five minutes to complete the 26.2 miles on Sunday, and has so far raised £8,382.
He said: "Well, that's the London Marathon ticked off. Ran it with a personal best of 4 hours and 5 mins too.
"It was a great event and very well organised - despite taking the wrong tube twice!
"I have raised £8,382 so far, which is very pleasing."
Nigel said he decided to support Children with Cancer UK, with an aim of raising £10,000, to mark the Prospect Street takeaway's 25th year in business.
"Their vision is a world where every child survives cancer - which is why we are so keen to support them,” he said.
Nigel will also take part in the Great North Run in September.
To support him, go online at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nigel-hodgson4