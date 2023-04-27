Nigel Hodgson took four hours and five minutes to complete the 26.2 miles on Sunday, and has so far raised £8,382.

He said: "Well, that's the London Marathon ticked off. Ran it with a personal best of 4 hours and 5 mins too.

"It was a great event and very well organised - despite taking the wrong tube twice!

Nigel Hodgson with his medal after completing the London Marathon.

"I have raised £8,382 so far, which is very pleasing."

Nigel said he decided to support Children with Cancer UK, with an aim of raising £10,000, to mark the Prospect Street takeaway's 25th year in business.

"Their vision is a world where every child survives cancer - which is why we are so keen to support them,” he said.

Nigel will also take part in the Great North Run in September.