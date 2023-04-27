News you can trust since 1837
Lancaster chippy boss runs personal best in London Marathon

The owner of Lancaster’s Hodgson’s chippy completed the London Marathon in a personal best time at the weekend, raising more than £8,000 for charity in the process.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 27th Apr 2023, 14:51 BST- 1 min read

Nigel Hodgson took four hours and five minutes to complete the 26.2 miles on Sunday, and has so far raised £8,382.

He said: "Well, that's the London Marathon ticked off. Ran it with a personal best of 4 hours and 5 mins too.

"It was a great event and very well organised - despite taking the wrong tube twice!

Nigel Hodgson with his medal after completing the London Marathon.Nigel Hodgson with his medal after completing the London Marathon.
Nigel Hodgson with his medal after completing the London Marathon.
"I have raised £8,382 so far, which is very pleasing."

Nigel said he decided to support Children with Cancer UK, with an aim of raising £10,000, to mark the Prospect Street takeaway's 25th year in business.

"Their vision is a world where every child survives cancer - which is why we are so keen to support them,” he said.

Nigel will also take part in the Great North Run in September.

To support him, go online at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nigel-hodgson4

