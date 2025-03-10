Lancaster charity supports family of teenage girl allegedly killed by father who claimed she was a witch

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 10th Mar 2025, 15:31 BST
A Lancaster charity has helped support the family of a teenage girl allegedly killed by her father after he claimed she was a witch.

The Nigerian Police Force arrested self-styled clergyman ‘Apostle’ Ubong Bassey Etim last week.

He is accused of killing his 16-year-old daughter Deborah, who had Down Syndrome, after she slipped and fell while disposing of her faeces on February 15 at the family home in Calabar South, a Local Government Area of Cross River State in Nigeria.

The suspect had earlier alleged that the deceased girl was a witch and a snake.

The Nigerian Police Force arrested self-styled clergyman ‘Apostle’ Ubong Bassey Etim last week.

Mr Bassey later went on the run and instigated the arrest of his grieving wife, using the Zone 6 Command of the Nigerian Police in Calabar.

However, through the effort of Women Arise of the University of Calabar, Project Alert, rights activist Gary Foxcroft and James Ibor Esq, she was released unconditionally.

Mr Bassey himself was then arrested in Calabar, the state’s capital.

Safe Child Africa, a UK charity based in Queen Street, Lancaster, fights for child rights in some of the most challenging places in the world.

Since sharing the shocking news about Deborah’s death last month, the charity has been working alongside the Basic Rights Counsel Initiative and other local parties to aid the search and support Mr Bassey’s estranged wife and surviving children.

Safe Child Africa has provided close support and funding to exhume the body of the teenager and carry out an autopsy.

"We will be closely monitoring the case to help ensure that she gets justice,” a charity spokesman said.

