Lancaster charity supporters ‘over the moon’ with Moonlight Walk

Supporters began to arrive at 8pm for the musical entertainment by Beyond Radio, which was sponsored by Ratcliffe & Bibby, and Samba Espirito before taking part in the warm up with Louise and Elle from Aspire Fitness, and then setting off on their way at 10pm.

When the victorious trekkers came home, they were awarded their ibay homes medals and celebrated with a glass of fizz courtesy of Pye Motors, hot drinks and homemade pies. Walkers congratulated each other while swapping stories of why they were taking part.

This year's theme was Party Night so people came dressed in their official Moonlight Walk t-shirts and went all out with their accessories as they lit up the run with safety armbands, flashing bunny ears, fairy lights, head lamps, glow sticks and a lot of glitter paint!

Last minute entrants, who signed up on the night because they had seen their friends register, were spurred on to take part and helped along with the great atmosphere.

Moonlight Walk supporters are motivated by different reasons; for many it is because they know someone who has been cared for by the hospice in-patient ward or at home by the Hospice at Home team.

Cheryl Jordan, who has done the Moonlight Walk many times before, was able to participate this year for the first time with her sons and husband.

She said: “After losing a much loved mum/mother-in-law/nannie in December, we just couldn’t thank the hospice enough for the amazing care they gave during her final days.

"The work they do is above and beyond and it needs events like this to keep this place going for families and their loved one. It is fantastic that this year we can make our tribute to her as a family.”

Catherine Butterworth, head of income generation at St John’s Hospice, said: “We’re so happy to finally be able to hold big events like these again. We worked hard to make sure it was a Covid-safe event and everyone could have a great time!

"Lots of Moonlight Walkers told me they were thrilled we were able to put the event on and there were lots of emotions at the finish line. It was amazing to see so many of our supporters - both new and regulars - back at St John’s, helping us raise the money that is so vital for us to continue being here for everyone in our community.

"I want to thank everyone who took part, as well as everyone who helped make it happen – from our sponsors like M J Catterall and EPS on our t-shirts, and RMS who provided toilets on route, to our amazing volunteers and marshals helping the night run smoothly and make sure everyone was safe.”

