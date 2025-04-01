Lancaster charity shop plea for support after vandals break window
Thugs caused the damage to the door of the St John’s Hospice charity shop in Penny Street sometime over the weekend.
They are now hoping generous residents will help to cover the cost of the repairs.
A charity spokesman said: “Some sad news from this weekend – our Penny Street shop in Lancaster has been vandalised, having one of the door windows broken.
“If you are able, please make a donation today to help with the replacement of the glass and getting our lovely shop back to looking its best.
“Our shops are a vital income stream for St John’s Hospice, helping ensure we can continue to provide care 365 days a year.”
